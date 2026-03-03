From Gun-Blazing To Partners: Appraising Tinubu’s Diplomatic Master Class

In the volatile theatre of international relations, where a single tweet or a misplaced word can trigger a diplomatic meltdown, the hallmark of authentic leadership is the ability to maintain composure under fire. Recently, Nigeria found itself at the centre of such a storm. Following intense pressure, United States President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) in November 2025.

This designation, rooted in allegations of “Christian persecution,” was accompanied by a characteristically blunt threat: to enter Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to resolve the security crisis. For many, this was a moment for panic. And for President Bola Tinubu, however, it was an opportunity for a diplomatic masterclass—a strategic pivot that transformed a threat of violation into a triumph of partnership.

The timing of the US designation was particularly “bleep,” coming on the heels of the tragic Kwara church attack in mid-November 2025. During a live-streamed worship session at a Christ Apostolic Church branch in Eruku, terrorists abducted dozens of worshippers, providing fuel for a narrative that Nigeria was undergoing religious cleansing. While critics clamoured for a combative response to Washington’s accusations, President Tinubu chose the path of intellectual honesty and fact-based engagement.

He recognised that while attacks in Christian-dominated areas like Yelwata and Jos are devastating, they are often the result of complex factors like resource competition, ethnic friction, and farmer-herder clashes rather than state-sanctioned religious cleansing. Crucially, the administration pointed to the equal, if not greater, suffering in Muslimdominated enclaves in Zamfara, Borno, and Katsina, where terrorism knows no faith.

Instead of engaging in a public war of words, Tinubu deployed his National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to Washington. This move was a calculated “chess move” in diplomacy. Ribadu’s mandate was clear: dismantle the misconceptions brick by brick. By meeting with the US Secretary of War and members of Congress, the Nigerian delegation presented the reality of the government’s efforts, including record-breaking security spending – N3.85 trillion in 2024 and an unprecedented N4.9 trillion in the 2025 budget.

Others are improved coordination – the centralisation of intelligence under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and sovereign transparency – inviting US delegations for fact-finding missions to see the ground reality beyond the headlines. The results of this “cool-headed” approach were swift and significant. The “guns-blazing” rhetoric was replaced by the first-ever joint intelligence-led operation between the US and Nigeria. In late December 2025, US-led intelligence and air support resulted in the successful bombing of terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State, neu