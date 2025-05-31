From Flop To UCL Finalist: The Transformation Of Dembele

Share

Once seen as one of football’s biggest disappointments, Ousmane Dembele is now leading Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the brink of Champions League glory.

Just a year ago, the 27-year-old French forward was known more for his missed chances and injury record than for scoring goals. But today, Dembele has become the driving force behind PSG’s journey to the UEFA Champions League final, where they will face Inter Milan in Munich this Saturday.

Dembele’s turnaround began with a surprise decision by PSG coach Luis Enrique, he dropped the winger from the squad in a Champions League match against Arsenal in London. Instead of sulking, Dembele took it as a challenge.

“That moment changed everything,” Luis Enrique later admitted. “It was the best thing I did for him.”

Since that turning point, Dembele has exploded in form, scoring 32 goals in 40 matches across all competitions, more than he managed in his last five seasons combined. His shot conversion rate has nearly doubled, and he’s scoring with both feet and even headers.

“Playing as a central striker gets me closer to goal,” Dembele explained. “Once I beat a defender, I’m already in a position to score.”

This tactical shift from a winger to a central forward has helped Dembele play some of the best football of his career. With Kylian Mbappé’s departure and Neymar’s exit last season, the spotlight now shines on Dembele, and he’s thriving.

At 28, Dembele is finally living up to the potential that once made Barcelona spend over €100 million to sign him in 2017. But his journey hasn’t been smooth.

Born in Normandy to Senegalese and Mauritanian parents, Dembele came through the youth system at Stade Rennais. He was just 18 when he burst onto the scene in Ligue 1 with 12 goals, quickly attracting interest from big clubs.

A year later, he joined Borussia Dortmund and lit up the Bundesliga with goals and assists. But when Barcelona came calling, Dembele forced a move by refusing to train, souring his reputation in Germany.

At Barcelona, his career stalled. Injuries and lifestyle choices, like eating fast food and playing video games late into the night, kept him from reaching his potential. Spanish media regularly criticised his attitude, and his time at the club was filled with inconsistent performances.

PSG gave him a fresh start in 2023. His first season was average — five goals and plenty of missed chances. But under Luis Enrique’s new system, Dembele has been reborn.

The coach has moved away from relying on individual stars and instead built a disciplined, hardworking team where Dembele plays a central role.

His ability to use both feet equally well and his pace makes him a nightmare for defenders. This season, he has scored with his right foot, left foot, and head, showing just how complete he has become.

There was a setback last weekend in the French Cup final when Dembele missed four clear chances. But the bigger test lies ahead — the Champions League final.

A win today could crown PSG European champions for the first time, and Dembele could be the hero. From being mocked for his finishing to becoming a goal-scoring machine, his story is one of redemption and perseverance.

And if he lifts the trophy in Munich, few would bet against his name appearing in the Ballon d’Or shortlist later this year.

