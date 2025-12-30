From FIRS To NRS: The Future Of Revenue In Nigeria

As we close the curtains on the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) this 2025 and officially welcome the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in 2026, we can see this moment as a change in how our country manages revenue.

Nigeria has been calling for transparency and economic growth, and many have been hoping for a system that works for the people.

With FIRS transforming into the NRS, the question now is, what exactly does this mean? Who benefits? Who stands to gain? And what should a common man in the country be looking out for?

The transition from FIRS to NRS is part of a comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s tax system. After months of discussions, consultations, and efforts to educate the public, the National Assembly passed four (4) bills: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill. On 26 June 2025, the good news arrived: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the bills into law, giving effect to the reforms and paving the way for a more effective approach to revenue management.

The NRS is established under the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025, which replaced the old FIRS Act. This is not about giving the agency a new name. NRS now has a bigger responsibility, handling all federal government revenue, including taxes and other non-tax sources. It coordinates with other government agencies, aiming to make revenue collection more accountable and efficient.

And truly, Nigerians have plenty to look forward to. We are talking about an improved, modernised, and easier service. No more running from office to office like someone chasing their shadow. Registration, filing, and payment will be straight to the point.

Businesses can plan. Staff will enjoy a more functional working environment. Taxpayers will experience better service. The agency will be moving to its corporate headquarters, giving the institution the structure and presence it has long deserved.

NRS is no longer only about collecting taxes. It now covers non-tax revenue administration, which means more funds are properly entering the Federation account and a stronger culture of accountability.

With the integration of NRS systems and other revenue-generating agencies, the country can finally track what is collected, how it is collected, and where it goes. This is the Nigeria we have all been asking for.

The new tax laws also boost taxpayers’ confidence. Confidentiality is clearly protected. Citizens can trust that their information is safe and secure. And because the law encourages collaboration with other government bodies, the NRS will work more fluidly, forming partnerships that genuinely improve service delivery.

Oh, what a perfect man to do the job, Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman. From the start, it was clear he did not come to warm a seat. He took the Renewed Hope Agenda seriously, arriving prepared, focused, and ready to tackle the work head-on. He understands the frustrations that Nigerians face daily, and that understanding shows in the way he leads. He is deliberate, attentive, and moves with a good heart, showing he knows where he is going and how to get there.

Just a space of two years and structures are in place, systems are being streamlined, and the Agency is becoming an institution Nigerians can trust. Dr Zacch has brought the much-needed sincerity into every corner of the work. Alongside him, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, members of the National Assembly, tax experts, public servants, and many others have played key roles in turning the vision of the NRS into reality. With the new tax laws in place, Nigerians will benefit from a more efficient system, improved services for taxpayers, a better working environment for staff, and the flexibility of the NRS to collaborate effectively with other government agencies.

For Nigerians, this is a time to watch and participate. It is an opportunity to engage with a system that respects their contributions and safeguards their interests. The foundation is solid, and the Tax Boss’s vision is unmistakable. 2026 is no longer just another year; it marks the start of a revenue era built on trust, accountability, and progress for every Nigerian. Let’s get to it!

…Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.