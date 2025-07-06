From Family To Individualism: Shifting Priorities Among Youths, Decline In Marriage Rates (II)

The UNICEF (2023) survey revealing that 51% of Nigerian youth prioritize “personal freedom” over family obligations underscores a seismic generational shift in values. However, this statistic cannot be fully understood without examining the precipitating factors that have eroded trust in marriage as an institution.

While individualism and economic pressures as discussed in Part I explain why youth deprioritize marriage, deeper societal and relational dynamics reveal how this disillusionment took root. A critical reader of Part I noted: “Many of today’s couples fail to model marriages worth emulating.” This observation aligns with growing evidence that failed role models and intergenerational gaps in intentional mentorship have exacerbated youth reluctance toward marriage.

For Gen Z, exposure to dysfunctional marriages whether in their immediate communities or on social media has normalized narratives of divorce, domestic strife, and emotional burnout. Platforms like Twitter and Instagram amplify stories of marital abuse, financial exploitation, and irreconcilable differences, while positive examples of thriving marriages remain underrepresented. A 2022 study by the African Journal of Social Work found that 63% of Nigerian youth aged 18–30 cited “fear of repeating parents’/peers’ failed marriages” as a reason to avoid wedlock.

This sentiment is compounded by the absence of intentional mentorship from older generations. As family life practitioner with over 25 years of experience Mrs. Modupe Ehinrim attested: “Many parents assume marital intentionality is ‘caught, not taught.’ She shared a poignant personal revelation: despite creating a warm family environment, she and her husband never explicitly discussed the skills required in marriage until their children were adults. I believe this is true as many of us parents prioritize teaching youth to chase careers, but not to nurture relationships. We cannot expect youth to value what we’ve failed to intentionally pass down. Contrast this with previous generations, where extended families and close-knit communities provided implicit modeling. In urban settings, where nuclear families dominate and communal ties weaken, this mentorship has vanished.

Social media algorithms thrive on controversy, disproportionately showcasing marital breakdowns over everyday resilience. A 2023 content analysis by Premium Times revealed that 78% of Nigerian marital discourse online focused on divorce, infidelity, or gender wars, while only 12% highlighted successful partnerships. This skewed portrayal fuels what sociologists term “marriage scare”—a phenomenon where youth overestimate marital failure rates and underestimate their own agency in building healthy unions.

To reverse this trend, I will suggest the following intentional interventions for family practitioners:

1. Positive role modeling of marriage by parents and adults

The foremost powerful intervention to rekindle youth interest in marriage is intentional, positive role modeling by parents and trusted adults. Young people cannot embrace what they have not seen lived out authentically. While there is a need for them to focus on personal success as their goals, nonetheless, they can learn to embrace both – thriving for personal success and honoring the soul of marriage which is team centred partnership. Parents must move beyond vague advice and demonstrate love in action showing partnership in finances, emotional support during hardships, and shared responsibilities in parenting. Family life practitioners should encourage parents to openly discuss their marital journeys, including how they balance personal ambitions with family life. When youth see thriving marriages as attainable rather than mythical, their skepticism diminishes.

2. Formulation of effective economic policies to eradicate hardship

Economic instability remains the biggest practical barrier to marriage for Nigerian youth. A 2023 World Bank report revealed that 72% of unmarried young adults would consider marriage if they had stable incomes and affordable housing. Government and private sector interventions must prioritize youth employment, accessible homeownership schemes, and reduced wedding costs. Policies like low-interest loans for young couples, subsidized childcare, and entrepreneurship grants can ease financial anxieties. For example, Rwanda’s “Youth Guarantee Program” reduced marriage delays by linking vocational training to guaranteed jobs, a model Nigeria could adapt. When youth feel economically secure, their personal success goals no longer compete with family aspirations but complement them.

3. Media Counter-Narratives: Promoting positive marriage content

The media’s obsession with marital drama has created a distorted perception of marriage. To counter this, family advocates must flood digital spaces with positive, relatable content. For example, product documentaries like “LOVEATHON” episodes by the duo of family life practitioners – Mr and Mrs Chinedu Owobi could showcase long-term couples thriving in careers while raising families. Churches and NGOs could sponsor social media campaigns e.g. #RealNigerianMarriages featuring user-generated stories of everyday marital wins. Additionally, parenting blogs and TV shows should normalize topics like shared household labor and emotional vulnerability in men, addressing key pain points for modern youth. By balancing the narrative, we can help youth see marriage as a fulfilling partnership, not a sacrifice of personal success.

These three interventions; role modeling, economic security, and media reform—are interconnected. When youth witness healthy marriages, gain financial stability, learn practical skills, and consume hopeful narratives, their view of marriage shifts from ‘either/or’ to ‘both/and.’ They realize they can pursue personal success and a loving family—just as generations before them did, but with better tools.