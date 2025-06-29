From Family To Individualism: Shifting Priorities Among Youths And Decline In Marriage Rates

Five years ago, I posed a simple question on my Facebook timeline: ‘What factor defines Generation Z in Nigeria with these options: Family, Faith, Personal Success, Moral Values, or Relationships?’ Out of 50 initial respondents, 80% chose ‘Personal Success.’ To validate this trend, I expanded the survey to 250 young Nigerians across urban, suburban, and rural communities through google form.

The result was even more striking: 92% of respondents (230 out of 250) ranked personal ambition above family, faith, and even romantic relationships. I was in a conversation on marriage and family life with a Generation X friend in her late 50s last week, her reaction was one of disbelief: ‘Why don’t young people want to get married anymore?’ Her question echoed a generational divide, one where the traditional milestones of adulthood, like marriage by 25, have been displaced by a relentless pursuit of self-actualization and financial security.

This paper explores how individualism, economic pressures, and evolving definitions of success have reshaped the life trajectories of Nigerian youth, leading to a marked decline in marital aspirations.

For my generation, (generation X) and previous generations, the transition into adulthood was synonymous with marriage and family life. By the age of 25, many young Nigerians much like their counterparts across the world had already begun envisioning their future homes, spouses, and children. We visualized these during our days in Unis, we knew then that University campuses were not just spaces for academic pursuit but also for courtship, with many students seeing higher education as a stepping stone toward stable careers that would support a family.

Marriage was not merely a personal milestone but a societal expectation, reinforced by cultural, religious, and communal pressures. Family life was the cornerstone of identity, and success was often measured by one’s ability to build and sustain a respectable household. This collective mindset nurtured a sense of continuity, where each generation naturally progressed into marital and parental roles, reinforcing a cycle of cohesive and unified family setting.

Today’s youth, however, exhibit a sharp departure from this traditional trajectory we were raised with. The overwhelming preference for personal success over family, as evidenced in my survey, suggests a fundamental shift in priorities—one where self-preservation eclipses communal aspirations. This modern individualism is not merely a celebration of autonomy, as seen in Western narratives of self-fulfillment, but rather a defensive response to economic instability. I interact with lots of these youth, and I saw their anger and displeasure with the soaring unemployment, stagnant wages, and the rising cost of living, and so, they are forced to prioritize survival over societal expectations. Marriage, to many of them, is now perceived as a financial risk—a luxury that can only be afforded after securing personal stability. The reluctance to embrace family life is thus not a rejection of tradition but a pragmatic adaptation to a world where economic precarity has redefined the very meaning of adulthood. In this context, individualism becomes less about rebellion and more about resilience, as today’s youth navigate a landscape where personal success is not just a desire but a necessity for survival.

The declining inclination of today’s youth toward marriage can be attributed to a powerful interplay of individualism, economic instability, and the prioritization of personal freedom; each factor reinforcing the other in reshaping societal norms. Empirical data reveals that individualism, particularly among urban and educated young Nigerians, has surged, with 48% affirming a desire to “focus on themselves before committing to family” (World Values Survey, 2022). This cultural shift mirrors global post-materialist trends, where self-actualization and career ambitions take precedence over traditional milestones. In Nigeria, this is further amplified by rising education levels and exposure to digital media, which promote narratives of autonomy and self-discovery. However, this individualism is not purely aspirational—it is often a defensive response to economic uncertainty. Studies by Mr. Uche Charles Isiugo-Abanihe’s (2018) show that 60% of university students delay marriage due to financial constraints, suggesting that even those who value personal freedom are compelled by material realities. Thus, while individualism redefines aspirations, economic uncertainty accelerates the rejection of marital commitments, creating a generation that views marriage as an optional luxury rather than an inevitability.

The freedom factor further entrenches this mindset, as youth increasingly equate independence with life satisfaction. Survey from UNICEF in 2023 found that 51% of Nigerian youth prioritize “personal freedom” over family obligations, reflecting a broader generational disillusionment with traditional structures. Ultimately, the convergence of these factors: individualism as a cultural shift, economics as a barrier, and freedom as an ideal explains why marriage is no longer a cornerstone of youth aspirations. For contemporary young Nigerians, building a secure, self-directed life has become the new hallmark of adulthood, displacing Generation X’s transition into adulthood which was synonymous with marriage and family life.

My next publication will delve into suggested interventions by which family life and parenting practitioners can adopt to encourage today’s youth to embrace family life.