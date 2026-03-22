Donatus Ikechukwu, a 38-year-old former drug addict, is one of the many lives transformed by Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

Growing up, Donatus was exposed to smoking by his father, and by 11, he was stealing cigarettes from his father’s pockets.

“I grew to see my father smoking, and as a child, I stole some of his cigarettes in the house to smoke as he does,” Donatus said.

Donatus’s life spiralled out of control, and he became a chain smoker, using illegal drugs like Ice, Indian hemp, and others. He was imprisoned multiple times, beaten, and even lost an eye in one of his attempts to steal to fund his addiction.

“I was depressed with the life I was living, and on different occasions, I have attempted suicide, but I don’t want a painful death,” he said.

However, everything changed when the MFM Evangelism team visited Akala, Mushin, to preach the gospel. Donatus gave his life to Christ and was evacuated from the drug-infested area to Prayer City, where he underwent deliverance prayers.

“Today, I am a changed agent living a new life in Christ. The church relocated me out of the drug villa and gave me a new shelter,” Donatus testified.

Kalid Rilwan and Abdul Bashit Ibrahim are other examples of lives transformed by MFM’s Evangelism team. Kalid, who ran away from home at 11, was reunited with his parents after seven years, while Bashit, a 20-year-old drug addict, found salvation under the bridge in Ajah. Folashade Adebayo, about 25 years old, from Ogun State, said, “I got frustrated about life and became rebellious towards my parents and siblings, and eventually got into drugs.”

David Onuoha, about 22 years old, from Abia State, said, “I left home in the guise of a greener pasture in Lagos. I got into doing those minimal jobs and gradually got tempted to smoke hard drugs.”

Speaking on the ‘Reconciliation Evangelism’, Coordinator, Evangelist Stella Eboge-Adejopo, said, “The Reconciliation Evangelism started on a divinely instructed vision in 2017 and the vision is to give Converts won to Christ Jesus a holistic conversion ministrations and to return them home — no matter their gender, tribe or religion, to have them settled in Christ and fulfill their destiny purpose in life.”

“The mission, according to Micah 4:2, is to promote the Spirit of Christ in them to position them as God-fearing and productive Christians in the Society and in the body of Christ,” she added.

Bashit said, “The Evangelism team of MFM do not only go about sharing tracts, but the team also focuses on the rescue and reconciliation of the souls of men, women, young and old, boys and girls, teenagers and youths to Christ through the gospel.”