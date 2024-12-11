From Cultural Tapestry To Ancient Echoes: Understanding Chinshaka’s Creative Exploration

Share

With his background in architecture, UK-based Nigerian digital artist, Wakrot Chinshaka, crafts compelling works that are as thought-provoking as they are visually stunning.

His art is more than aesthetic—it is a call to action, a meditation on heritage, and a clarion call for unity in an increasingly fractured world.

Chinshaka’s journey into MA Industrial Design has provided him with invaluable opportunities to explore diverse avenues for translating his ideas into reality.

This immersive experience has equipped him with the tools to create products and experiences that address intricate human and social challenges.

“I consider myself a Renaissance artist, embracing a versatile and flexible approach to design,” he says, adding that while his inclination to design is broad, he particularly specialises in and have a passion for industrial design.

This field offers limitless potential for creating solutions to problems, as it merges design and problem-solving with rationality.

For him, the ideology behind industrial design is both sensible and profound, “allowing me to tackle real-life issues through the medium I know best: design.”

Throughout this process, Chinshaka, who is the Founder/Creative Director of Blacc Urban Studios, has come to recognise the profound impact of creativity and design in driving meaningful change.

Fuelled by a deep-seated passion, he consistently uses art and design as powerful tools to shed light on social, cultural, and ethnic issues in his homeland, across Africa, and around the world.

This evident in the body of work such as the series ‘Blood Stained Child’, ‘Timeless Beauty’, ‘Cultural Tapestry’, ‘Ancient Echoes’, and ‘Unity in Diversity’. For instance, in today’s polarised world, Chinshaka sees art as a powerful tool for healing.

The series ‘Blood Stained Child’, a digital Art Series inspired by past and present turbulent events, reflects the crises and unrest he has witnessed, marked by bloodshed.

The red signature in each piece symbolises the lives lost due to ethnic and religious conflicts and ongoing terrorism, particularly in Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, where his hometown Jos, Plateau State, is located.

As an artist, Chinshaka believes in the power of art to advocate for social justice and drive meaningful change. Through this series, he aims to highlight the urgent need for peace and unity and to inspire action towards ending violence and fostering understanding in our communities.

‘Timeless Beauty’ and ‘Cultural Tapestry’

With ‘Timeless Beauty’, Chinshaka expresses appreciation of the inherent beauty of women. It showcases how minimal adornment can highlight a woman’s beauty, regardless of race, color, or body structure.

Dedicated to all women around the world, ‘Timeless Beauty’ celebrates their timeless and universal elegance. The piece, ‘Cultural Tapestry’, illustrates the rich diversity of Nigerian culture through various patterns representing the country’s numerous tribes and ethnic groups.

These patterns blend harmoniously, symbolising unity and the creation of a beautiful, cohesive design.

Ancient Echoes” and ‘Unity in Diversity’

As the title suggests, the artwork titled “Ancient Echoes” pays homage to the profound and historical roots of Nigerian art.

Says the artist, “it is inspired by the ancient NOK art from Kaduna State, Nigeria, one of Africa’s oldest art forms using terracotta.”

Originating from an old Nigerian saying, “If you cook a pot of food for a community, the community will finish the pot of food, but if a whole community cooks for you, you’ll have hard time finishing it,” this piece, ‘Unity in Diversity’, carries deep meaning.

A close look at the piece show the red mark signifies the scars left by past and recent turmoil.

However, the bigger picture reveals that when “we stand united as a nation, we can overcome challenges such as terrorism, kidnapping, police brutality, and ethnic and religious divides.”

Nigeria, with over 250 ethnic groups and diverse languages, is represented through the patterns in this artwork, showcasing our collective strength and resilience.

Chinshaka began his creative journey in architecture, where he honed his ability to merge structure and storytelling. Also, his background in architecture instilled a meticulous attention to detail and an appreciation for cultural narratives.

This foundation is evident in his art, which often incorporates elements like traditional patterns, ancient symbols, and reimagined historical landscapes.

The interplay of past, present and the future is a recurring theme in Chinshaka’s work, reflecting his belief that understanding our heritage is key to shaping a better tomorrow.

Telling timeless stories

As a digital artist, Chinshaka uses technology to tell timeless stories. He has embraced virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to immerse audiences in experiences that provoke empathy and understanding.

Share

Please follow and like us: