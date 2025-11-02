From Broda Shaggi To Stylish Samuel Perry

Samuel Animashaun Perry is the real name of Nigeria’s number one comedian, professionally known as Broda Shaggi. Though Samuel Perry and Broda Shaggi are one and the same person, their character and stylish personalities are totally different.

Broda Shaggi is the hilarious chap while in full making people to laugh mode, does not care about his looks. He can go topless if the comic skits calls for an area boy swag. He can wear a yellow tie with green suit, if the job interview comic skit wants Broda Shaggi to look formal.

The colour of his glasses or wristwatches has no business matching his clothes so far it fits. The Broda Shaggi character, though makes him look silly to bring smiles to faces, it is a creative style on its own.

While Broda Shaggi strives for the comic look that is hilarious, Samuel Perry on the other hand is the dashing stylish guy. Poised, good looking and out for the best fashion money can buy, his accessories are mostly designers, matured colours that suits the gentleman style.

Perry may pick a little from Shaggi’s character once in a while to show that the hilarious part is just switched but not completely gone.

At the 2022 and 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, where he won Best Actor in comedy, back to back, he looked super fashionable in bespoke green suit from Tiannah fashion line.

He took his style to a whole new level at Temi Otedola’s wedding, wearing a tuxedo, paired with a cornrows hairstyle. At Wale Ojo studio at TBS, Lagos Island, the Samuel Perry character is calm and attentive but once someone says, Pose for picture, the “Broda Shaggi’ in him takes center stage.

He has meticulously, effortlessly separated the Broda Shaggi character from that of Samuel Perry personality.

Whether Broda Shaggi or Samuel Perry, Broda Shaggi sure knows how to get the attention with his looks. This is why he is one of the best Glam Dudes we respect in showbiz.