It didn’t take long for Ademola Lookman to capture the hearts of Atlético Madrid supporters. The Nigerian winger, who recently completed a high-profile move from Atalanta in a deal worth up to €40 million, made his home debut in spectacular fashion, scoring and setting up teammates as Diego Simeone’s men ran riot in a 5-0 Copa del Rey quarterfinal win over Real Betis.

From the first whistle, Lookman was a constant threat. He missed two clear chances early on to double Atlético’s lead, but before the break, he made up for it with a brilliant individual finish, putting the score at 3-0. Beyond his goal, Lookman’s movement down the left flank was relentless.

He was equally dangerous crossing with his left foot or cutting inside to strike with his right. His vision was on display too, as he delivered a smart assist for Antoine Griezmann, reminding everyone why he is considered one of the most exciting wingers in European football today.

Fans who have followed his career with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team already knew his talent, but even so, there is a sense that Lookman’s best days may still be ahead.

His raw pace, skill on the ball, and eye for goal suggest that once he fully settles in Madrid, he could become a serious problem for LaLiga defences. Lookman’s move to Spain comes after a stormy end to his time in Bergamo. Just last year, he was the hero of Atalanta’s historic 3-0 Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen, scoring a hat-trick and entering European football history.

Yet, off the pitch, tensions grew. Rejected bids from Inter Milan and other clubs, combined with Lookman’s refusal to report for preseason training and public spats on social media, created a toxic atmosphere. The once-happy partnership between player and club had broken down.

Atalanta, however, handled the situation shrewdly. They resisted earlier transfer offers, maintaining control over a player still under contract. While Lookman’s output dropped to just three goals and two assists in 19 games this season, a sharp decline from his previous form, the club still managed to turn the situation into a win.

The €40 million deal gives Atalanta funds to rebuild their squad after losing both Lookman and last season’s league top scorer Mateo Retegui, while also preserving their professional image.

For Atlético Madrid, Lookman’s signing is a timely boost. Injuries and age have limited Antoine Griezmann, Julián Álvarez has struggled to find the net consistently, and Alexander Sorloth has been sidelined.

The team has lacked cutting edge in attack, often settling for draws and sitting 10 points behind the LaLiga leaders. Lookman’s pace, creativity, and proven goal-scoring ability offer a solution Simeone has been waiting for.

In a league where one moment can change a match, the Nigerian star has the potential to turn draws into wins and lift Atlético’s challenge for domestic glory.

Thursday’s crushing win in Seville already sent a message: Lookman is ready to shine in Spain. As he prepares for his first LaLiga home appearance at the Metropolitano, Atlético fans can look forward to more moments of magic from their new star.

Defensive resilience has long been Atlético’s trademark, but with Lookman now in the mix, supporters are witnessing a new era of attacking flair.

From Bergamo to Madrid, Ademola Lookman has arrived. And if his debut performance is anything to go by, LaLiga defences and fans alike should take notice, there is a new force in town, and he is ready to make the spotlight his own.