From Banking To EdTech: The Inspiring Journey Of Oki-Balogun

Education is more than just a profession, for some, it is a calling, a legacy passed down through generations. For this educator and entrepreneur, her journey into the world of teaching and learning was not just a career move but a lifelong mission inspired by family, personal experiences, and a desire to make a difference.

Growing up in a family of educators, her path seemed almost predestined. Her mother, Chief (Mrs) Omotunde Lawson, was a teacher and later a principal in Lagos State before retiring as a Director of Lagos State Education. Both her maternal and paternal grandmothers were also teachers.

The family’s commitment to education was so strong that her parents started a school using materials left behind by her grandmother.

Unlike most children who spent their holidays on vacations, she found herself actively involved in her parents’ school from as young as 13.

“While my friends travelled for summer vacations, I was in classrooms helping out, assisting teachers, and even leading lessons where I could,” she recalls. This early exposure gave her a firsthand understanding of how education shapes a child’s confidence and future.

Her mother’s career in both private and public education allowed her to see the stark differences in the system. One defining moment for her was witnessing students struggle and drop out of public schools due to systemic challenges.

This experience planted the seed of her lifelong mission—to empower students, support educators, and create an accessible, high-quality learning system.

Before fully embracing education, she ventured into banking, joining GTBank’s training school straight out of the University of Lagos. The highly competitive environment at GTBank demanded discipline, excellence, and resilience.

Under the mentorship of professionals like Ndidi Ukaonu, Wale Oyedeji, and Cathy Echeozo, she honed her strategic thinking and problem-solving skills.

“GTBank was intense, fast-paced, and demanding, but it was also one of the best places to learn,” she shares. “After nine years, I had gained some of the best corporate training available, but I craved impact.”

Realizing she wanted to create change on a larger scale, Oki-Balogun pursued further education in the UK. She completed a Master of Public Administration at Queen Mary University of London with distinction, followed by a Master’s in Education and International Development at UCL’s Institute of Education. These experiences deepened her understanding of global education models, edtech, and innovative teaching methodologies.

The idea for Naijatutors emerged during the COVID-19 lockdown. Like many parents, she needed academic support for her daughter, but in-person tutoring was no longer an option. Drawing from her background, she turned to tutors from her family’s school—not just for her daughter, but for friends as well.

“I quickly realized how skilled Nigerian tutors were. Their depth of knowledge, structured approach, and discipline were unmatched,” she says. What started as a simple solution soon evolved into a broader vision—an edtech platform that connects Nigerian tutors with students worldwide.

Naijatutors aimed to solve multiple problems: providing structured, high-quality, and affordable tutoring for students while offering Nigerian educators opportunities to teach on a global scale. The platform positioned Nigeria not just as a consumer of education but as a global producer of top-tier teaching talent.

Developing Naijatutors was not a straightforward journey. Without an initial business plan or a mapped-out tech strategy, she faced multiple challenges, including finding the right technology to support the platform’s growth.

“It took me three years to find the right technology that worked for us,” she admits. “Refining Naijatutors has been a long, rigorous process that required constant adjustments and improvements.”

Listening to parents and tutors became crucial in shaping the platform’s offerings. From tutor training to scalability, every aspect was fine-tuned to ensure quality and effectiveness.

Tutor training was a particular focus, as she wanted Nigerian educators to be equipped with global teaching strategies, allowing them to meet international standards.

“Scalability was always a challenge. As demand grew, we had to ensure our technology, tutor base, and operational structure could handle expansion while maintaining quality and personalization.”

Despite the progress made, the journey continues. She remains committed to evolving and improving Naijatutors, ensuring it remains at the forefront of global virtual education.

“We are still learning and adapting every day,” she says. “Our goal is to continue innovating and expanding the impact of Nigerian educators worldwide.”

Her story is a testament to the power of resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to impact. From growing up in a family of educators to navigating the corporate world, pursuing higher education, and launching an edtech platform, her journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and educators alike.

For her, education is not just about teaching—it is about transforming lives, bridging gaps, and creating opportunities for future generations.

