From Backwaters To Legacy, Aiyedatiwa Story At 61

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s contributions to the progress, growth and development of Ondo State, first as Deputy Governor, Acting Governor, and now Governor, are a pragmatic testament to his visionary leadership and passion for public service – Governor Sanwo-Olu’s congratulatory message to Aiyetadiwa at 60 on behalf of the South-West Governors’ Forum last year Call him a jinx-breaker of some sort, a history-maker or better still, a trail blazer and you might not be far from the truth.

In fact, his intriguing yet inspiring life trajectory resonates with that of great leaders, who as John Harold Johnson, the creative mind behind the popular Ebony Magazine referred to as those who have taught the world that ” the greater the obstacles we overcome in life, the greater the glory we achieve”.

But who really is the subject of this tribute? That is the million- naira question Good enough, the answer is right here before us as he is none other than Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa (born 12 January 1965), the first Ondo citizen from the backwaters of the coastal Ilaje community to mount the prestigious pedestal as the executive governor of the acclaimed Sunshine State.

An astute businessman and people-oriented politician, who as fate would have it has served as governor of Ondo state since 2023. Before then he was the deputy governor of Ondo State from 2021 to 2023 under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (of blessed memory).

But what has defined his sterling leadership capacity are the outstanding capabilities to bridge the gap between the people’s most pressing needs and government’s popular policies. Interestingly, these are amplified by the achievements especially in the critical areas of security, infrastructural development, agriculture, education, healthcare delivery, youth development, job creation, transportation and tourism.

His is therefore, a true testament of a leadership with character, commitment, consistency and of course, the courage to dare whatever odds he finds along the way.

And to do so, he has taken those challenges as hurdles to rise above; scale over and keep moving along the crooked paths that have eventually taken him to the governorship glory, that he is reckoned with as at this day.

That rhymes with the thoughts of the iconic Chinese martial arts sports gem, Bruce Lee who explained the wisdom in turning one’s challenges as stepping stones to greater heights.

As Roger Crawford rightly noted: “Being challenged in life is inevitable, but being defeated is optional”. Aiyedatiwa made the right choice.

So good that this has been amply reflected with regards to his praiseworthy achievements, ever since his inauguration on February 24, 2025 he has kept to the tenets of the 1999 Constitution that the primary purpose of government includes the guarantee of security and provision of welfare to the citizenry (Section 14 (2) (b) ).

His administration has therefore, strengthened security by completing the second phase of utility vehicle distribution to security agencies which has increased mobility and rapid response of the security operatives, Amotekun inclusive.

Also, additional funds were released to support security operations across the state, ensuring greater safety for residents and their businesses processes.

With resoluteness of purpose combined with resilience, creativity and being futuristic in vision and action he and his able team have turned Ondo state into a construction site, indeed an industrial hub of the country, Nigeria.

On infrastructural development for which he keeps receiving accolades, his administration’s resolve to revive and complete several abandoned projects left behind by previous governments is praiseworthy. So the construction of the 7km road at Gbangbabalogun axis at Akure stands out.

There is also the reconstruction and rehabilitation of over 60 kilometers of roads across various parts of the state. Apart from their even distribution, this salutary effort is making transportation easier for the citizens while improving access to economic and social opportunities.

All these are worthy of commendation. So is the rehabilitation and reconstruction of selected roads, totaling 60 kilometers, reducing travel time and improving connectivity.

The administration has flagged off the dualisation of the Akure–Idanre Road, a critical route that supports commerce and tourism.

When it comes to educational development, the employment of over 2,000 teachers in both primary and secondary schools in addition to the construction and renovation of schools have cumulatively boosted quality education delivery.

This would eventually reduce unemployment by providing jobs for several youths. Furthermore, to ease the financial burden on families, the government paid ₦633 million to cover the WAEC fees of 23,000 secondary school students.

This noble initiative ensures that no child is left behind due to economic challenges. On the improvement of learning resources, the state introduced a 1:1 textbookto-learner policy, ensuring that every pupil has access to core learning materials.

In addition, books, tablets, and sports equipment were distributed to elementary schools to promote holistic education.

The expected spin-off effects point to a brighter future. In fact, one remarkable policy implementation is his prudent financial management of state funds.

Apart from ensuring that all political appointees declare their assets to curb corruption Ondo State recorded an 82.6% reduction in its domestic debt profile, the highest percentage in the country.

This reflects fiscal discipline and effective debt management strategies. And has gone a long way in stabilizing the financial system and restoring confidence in the state’s economy.

In a similar vein, in the health sector, the governor’s intervention in upgrading 102 health centres has largely improved access to primary healthcare delivery.

In addition, a modern drug warehouse was commissioned in Akure, designed to improve the availability and distribution of essential drugs to health facilities across the state.

The ongoing rehabilitation of 50 primary healthcare facilities is underway across different communities, strengthening the grassroots health system and improving access to essential care Pointing the way to agriculture, over the years Ondo state has stood out with vibrant vision for food security, availability, and rural development.

As the major cocoa producer in Nigeria, there is growing focus on chocolate processing, with several initiatives aimed at boosting local value addition.

The state government and private investors have been developing cocoa processing facilities, including the Johnvents Cocoa Processing Factory, to increase the amount of cocoa processed locally.

Also, on Agriculture and Youth Empowerment, investors were engaged in the agriculture and agribusiness sectors, while 100 youths received training in modern farming techniques, boosting food security and employment opportunities.

That is in addition to acquiring 10,000 hectares of land to position agriculture as a key driver of economic growth of the state. On the industrial landscape the state is actively pursuing the development of a deepsea port at Araromi Seaside, also known as the Ondo Sea Port.

This project is considered a key part of the state’s economic development strategy, with plans including a 75-kilometer stretch of unbroken Atlantic coastline and an adjacent Free Trade Zone. The deep-sea port is envisioned to be located two kilometers offshore.

The governor has also emphasized the need for synergy among security agencies to protect border communities, which is likely related to the port development and its potential impact on the region.

One unique attribute of this administration is that of empowering women to ensure gender parity and equity in the light of this, grants were distributed to 1,000 low-income women to support small-scale businesses and income-generating activities.

This has significantly assisted to reduce poverty and promote financial independence. In all of these, the governors’ landmark achievements keep receiving well deserved commendations from within and outside the state because they are people- focused; they enjoy equitable distribution across Ondo state and have positively impacted on their Human Development Index (HDI ).

And as a grateful personality who spends quality time actively engaged in praising God every last Friday of the month there can only be more glorious years ahead.

Big congratulations!

Idowu Ajanaku, Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Ondo State, writes from Akure.