From Awareness To Action: GTCO’s 15-Year Journey Of Transforming Autism Advocacy

Fifteen years ago, the autism conversation in Nigeria was whispered in corners, buried in silence, stigma, and shame. Children with developmental conditions were often hidden, isolated, or dismissed as spiritual anomalies. Today, that silence has been shattered by a bold, consistent, and compassionate voice — the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Autism Programme, which has grown into one of West Africa’s most impactful platforms for inclusion, awareness, and care.

As the 15th edition of the GTCO Autism Conference kicks off in 2025 with the theme ‘From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion’, stakeholders, experts, parents, and children alike have gathered to reflect on the strides made, challenges ahead, and the importance of advancing inclusive care across Nigeria and Ghana.

Purpose and compassion

According to Oyinade Adegite, Chief Communication Officer of GTCO Plc, this journey has been rooted in purpose. “It’s a cause that’s close to our hearts. What can be more worthy than giving a voice to those who otherwise might not be heard?” she said, addressing a room of media professionals, caregivers, and specialists during a press briefing ahead of the 2025 conference. Adegite emphasised that while autism is a global concern, GTCO’s strategy is tailored to fit the cultural context of Nigeria and Ghana.

“We include people we otherwise might not understand. Their differences don’t make them less human; they make humanity beautiful,” she added. According to a statement from GTCO, the autism conference, which is free to attendees, is scheduled for the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos for today, Wednesday, July 16 while one on one consultation begins at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Lagos from July 17-19. Group CEO, GTCO, Mr Segun Agbaje stated that the GTCO autism programme remains committed to advocacy, support and empowerment of children and adults living with autism spectrum disorder. “We have built a space for dialogue, learning and transformation, not just for the autism community, but for all of us working towards a more compassionate world,” Agbaje said.

“This year’s theme challenges us to deepen our understanding, push for better systems, and ensure that individuals on the autism spectrum are not just supported, but empowered, included and celebrated,” he added. Furthermore, he stated that the 15- year milestone “is a reaffirmation of our commitment, a reminder that inclusion and acceptance is a responsibility, and that progress is measured not only by policies and programmes but by the everyday opportunities we create for every child and every individual.”

Changing narratives

The GTCO Autism Programme has not only created awareness but changed lives. Dr. Grace Bamigboye, a seasoned speech-language pathologist with over three decades of experience, recalled a time when children with developmental conditions were hidden from public view. “Children with autism were kept with grandmas in the village,” she said. “Today, parents are walking into clinics with 11-month-old infants. That is transformation.” She attributes this shift directly to GTCO’s commitment, noting that earlier intervention increases the chances of managing autism effectively. “Before now, we wouldn’t see these kids until they were five or six. That window of opportunity was lost. But today, thanks to this platform, early signs are recognised and acted upon,” she said.

Beneficiaries

In response to inquiries about the programme’s reach since inception, Oyinade Adegite, Chief Communication Officer, GTCO Plc., revealed that over 5,000 families have benefited directly from free medical consultations and expert interventions facilitated through GTCO’s annual clinics. The programme, she explained, doesn’t focus solely on autism but includes children with a range of developmental conditions: Attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Down syndrome, Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and others. “It started as an Orange Ribbon Initiative for all developmental disorders, and later streamlined to focus on autism. But we’ve always opened our doors wide,” she said. These services have been provided free of charge — a critical lifeline in a country where specialised intervention is often inaccessible to low-income families. “Many can’t afford to see a behaviour analyst or a speech therapist. So, when they come here and get help without paying a naira, it’s life-changing,” said Osezusi Bolodeoku, an international behaviour analyst and Qualified Autism Services Practitioner.

Advocacy

For Solape Azazi, founder of Cradle Lounge and mother of a child with autism, the GTCO platform was her first refuge. “Eight years ago, I stood at the GTCO conference and said: ‘My child has autism. Where do I go? What do I do?’ That was the beginning of my journey,” she recounted, visibly emotional. She has since become a prominent advocate, helping other parents navigate the journey. “I met my community at that conference. Now, I help others find theirs,” she said.

Another parent-turned-advocate, Bolodeoku, emphasised the power of early intervention. “My son started therapy at 17 months. Today, he’s 12, and you wouldn’t know. Awareness saved us.” GTCO’s impact is not limited to its annual conference. Each year, the programme offers a three-day clinic, providing families with one-on-one consultations, developmental screenings, and therapy recommendations.

This year, the clinics will run from July 17 to 19 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium at the Alausa Secretariat, Lagos. And the effort has now expanded beyond Nigeria. For the past few years, GTCO has held a one-day workshop and three-day clinics in Ghana, making it a truly West African initiative with PanAfrican ambitions. “We’ve had people from Accra to Kumasi, Lagos to Ibadan, come in just to be heard,” Adegite said. “Our goal is to scale this programme to the rest of Africa.”

Local realities

One of the most critical aspects of GTCO’s success is its culturally sensitive approach. “We marry science with culture,” said Adegite. “You can’t ignore the influence of grandparents, religion, or local beliefs when advocating for children in Nigeria.” Parents often struggle between spiritual interpretations of developmental delays and scientific diagnosis.

“They may think it’s a spiritual attack or something they ate during pregnancy,” said Dr. Bamigboye. “We correct those misconceptions by educating communities at town hall meetings and through grassroots advocacy.” GTCO’s community outreach has reached local government areas where families are often unaware that their children’s symptoms are developmental.

“We’ve engaged community leaders, market women, and caregivers. That’s how stigma starts to fade,” she said. Despite the strides made, stakeholders expressed concern about the lack of decentralised autism intervention services in Nigeria. “We need services at the local government level,” said Azazi.

“It’s unrealistic to expect a market woman with four kids to visit a centralised clinic once in three months.” She advocates for district-based services modeled after systems in the West, where families can access help within their residential zones. “Why should a family from District A have to travel to District C for therapy? It’s not sustainable,” she argued. Furthermore, experts urged policymakers to integrate developmental milestone checks into routine primary healthcare. “Right now, immunisation stops at 15 months. After that, there’s no structured follow-up. That’s a lost opportunity,” said Bamigboye.

Representation and inclusion

GTCO has also gone beyond advocacy to amplify the voices of those living with autism. Conference sessions regularly feature individuals on the spectrum, such as a pianist who performs at events or professionals who share their lived experiences. “These aren’t just testimonials. They’re proof that inclusion works,” said Adegite. With over a decade of work and thousands impacted, the Chief Communication Officer of GTCO Plc. highlighted what lies ahead: “We’re not stopping.

This isn’t a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project we’ll retire from. As long as GTCO exists, this initiative will grow with us.” The 2025 conference is featuring 15 top facilitators across fields such as speech therapy, behaviour analysis, education, and technology.

Discussions address issues such as parental care, early diagnosis, tech for learning, and innovative strategies in autism management. For Dr. Bamigboye, the mission is simple: “Now you know. So act. Act against stigma. Act for your child. And act now.” GTCO’s autism programme is more than a CSR project — it’s a movement.

One that has turned whispered prayers into empowered action. One that has challenged social norms, educated generations, and carved out space for every child to be seen, heard, and loved. As the music plays and hands clap during the 2025 conference, the message is loud and clear: awareness is no longer enough — it’s time for action. And GTCO is leading that charge, one child, one family, and one future at a time.