From Advocacy To Action: Building Lifeline For Mothers, Babies

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), health experts, and government representatives recently gathered for a two-day workshop—not just to talk about maternal health, but to plan concrete steps to save the lives of women and children across Lagos State and Nigeria.

The event, themed: ‘Advancing Health Equity Through Strategic Advocacy: Empowering States to Prioritise Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) & Primary Health Care (PHC)’, was more than a training. It was a call to action, a bridge between dialogue and real change, and a chance to strengthen the fragile systems that often leave Nigerian women vulnerable during pregnancy.

Maternal health crisis

Every day in Nigeria, women face what should be a natural milestone—pregnancy—but for too many, it has become a lifeor-death struggle. Nigeria ranks among the countries with the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. In Lagos, a bustling state of over 20 million people, the statistics often translate into heart-breaking personal stories: mothers who never return home after childbirth, families left shattered, and children growing up without mothers.

“We should be able to do something for our women, our mothers, our daughters, our sisters, to prevent these needless deaths just because they are pregnant,” said Yemi Abodunrin, Senior Programme Manager at the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), one of the organisers of the workshop.

For Abodunrin, the urgency is personal as much as professional. “In some other countries, pregnancy is almost seamless. But in Africa, especially in Nigeria, a lot of women are dying simply because they are pregnant. That is not acceptable. We need to change it.”

Why advocacy matters

The workshop introduced CSOs to the SMART Advocacy framework—a model that empowers organisations to develop Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals. This was not advocacy in theory, but advocacy with teeth, rooted in evidence, designed to influence policy, budgets, and account ability. “Nigeria has been struggling for years with inadequate funding for reproductive health and maternal services,” Abodunrin explained.

“What is new now is that we are helping CSOs in Lagos develop their own work plans with clear objectives—quick wins that can lead to the ultimate goal of reducing maternal mortality.” The three top issues identified during the workshop reflected the gaps mothers experience daily – recruitment and training of health workers; increased funding for maternal health commodities; and general budget increases for maternal health services. By shaping these into actionable advocacy steps, the workshop offered CSOs a roadmap from frustration to results.

Collective effort

This effort is not about one organisation or one project. It is about collaboration. The programme is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented in three states—Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna—all with high maternal mortality rates and massive populations.

“This is a collective action,” Abodunrin said firmly. “We are not just working with the government. We are working collaboratively with CSOs, because they are closest to the communities. The project is three years, but even beyond that, the CSOs will continue driving the agenda. It’s not about us—it’s about building local capacity for lasting change.”

“We cannot overemphasise the role of the media,” Abodunrin stressed. “As CSOs are doing this work, we want the media to help keep maternal health on the front burner, so the government knows the urgency of increased funding.”

Family planning

For many families, preventing unintended pregnancies could be the simplest way to reduce maternal deaths. “If people don’t get pregnant, they don’t have to die because of pregnancy,” Abodunrin noted.

“Family planning is key. If women space pregnancies, if they plan, it reduces risks. For those who do get pregnant, the message is clear: register for antenatal care (ANC), and deliver with skilled birth attendants, not at home or with untrained hands.”

In Lagos, where a significant proportion of women still deliver at home, the call for safe, hospital-based deliveries cannot be overstated.

Accountability

While CCSI emphasised policy and funding, EngenderHealth—the co-convener of the workshop—focused on strengthening accountability.

“The aim was to increase the capacity of CSO partners, who are the state accountability mechanism,” explained Abdulazeez Jumare, Programme Accountability and MERL Manager at EngenderHealth. “They support the government as watchdogs, holding both leaders and communities accountable for commitments made on health.”

For Jumare, accountability cuts across all levels: at the community level, citizens must report gaps in primary healthcare delivery; at the state level, oversight ensures funds allocated are actually spent; and at the federal level, coordination is needed so resources reach the people in the heart of communities.

“CSOs are the citizens’ accountability,” Jumare said. “They are the ones who must follow up with the government to ensure promises translate into service.” The two-day workshop was packed with role-playing sessions, power mapping, group exercises, and strategy development.

By the end, CSOs had crafted activity plans for the next three months — plans designed to influence the Lagos State Government’s 2026 budget, pushing for increased allocations to maternal health and monitoring how those funds are spent. Already, progress is visible. After the training, participants visited the Special Adviser (SA) to the Lagos Governor on Health, Mrs Kemi Ogunyemi, pressing for the release of already allocated funds.

“The SA promised action,” Jumare revealed. “We commend the Lagos government for what they are doing, but the CSOs will continue to push for more funding and timely releases.”

Human face policy

For all the talk of budgets and policies, at the core of this movement are women whose lives depend on these changes.

Consider Mary, a 26-year-old mother of two in Agege, who nearly lost her life during her second childbirth because she could not afford antenatal care. Or Fatima, a teenage mother in Ajegunle, who delivered at home because the nearest health centre lacked staff that night. These stories echo across Lagos, each one a reminder that maternal health is not a statistic—it is survival.

Lagos Maternal health matters

Lagos, as Nigeria’s most populous state, sets the pace for others. With over 20 million residents, diverse populations, and both urban and rural health challenges, success in Lagos could provide a model for nationwide replication. “If it works in Lagos, it can work anywhere,” Abodunrin affirmed.

“This is a pilot. Once we show impact here and in Kano and Kaduna, we can scale it up to more states.” The workshop’s significance lies not just in the strategies developed but in the hope it represents. It signals that Nigeria is moving from talking about maternal health to taking action—step by step, plan by plan, budget by budget. “Accountability at all levels—that is the call to action,” Jumare said.

“The government must do its part, CSOs must follow up, communities must stay engaged. Only then will women and children get the best health services they deserve.” As participants packed their bags at the close of the workshop, one phrase hung in the air: “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a few steps.”

Those first steps have been taken. CSOs now have advocacy tools, clear objectives, and the backing of partners like CCSI and EngenderHealth. The next test will be turning plans into tangible improvements: more skilled health workers, better-funded facilities, reliable supplies of maternal commodities, and above all, fewer women dying needlessly. The work is daunting, but the vision is clear: A Lagos where pregnancy is no longer a death sentence, but the joyful beginning it was meant to be.