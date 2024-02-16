Frodd’s Wife Reveals She Profess Love To Him First

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd’s wife, Chioma, has revealed that she was the one who first professed love to her husband.

Chioma disclosed this while featuring in a recent interview with Pulse alongside her husband.

The host asked, “Who said, ‘I love you’ first?”

Chioma replied, “Me! (laughs)”

Frodd also disclosed that his wife’s love language is an “act of service but the most important is affirmation.”

New Telegraph recalls that Frodd and his fiancée, Pharmacist Chioma, got married in February 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Elena, in August last year.