Frodd: Why I Didn’t Open Up To My Parents I Was Molested

A two-term Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, has opened up about being molested as a child by different house helps.

According to Frodd, he was physically molested by different house help they had, except for his nanny, adding that a certain neighbour also molested him.

Frodd made this known while speaking up against the background of the recent rape admittance by controversial entertainer, Speed Darlington, who confessed to defiling a 15-year-old girl before later claiming it was a prank.

Frodd explained that he couldn’t open up to his parents about his ordeal because they didn’t give him the opportunity.

Speaking further, he urged parents to pay attention to their children’s behaviour around adult members of the opposite sex.

Frodd wrote, “As a child, I was physically molested from the age of 5 to about 9 by different house helps we had except for the lady that nurtured me at my baby stage ( Aunty Chinenye) the rest may be reading this or they may be in different parts of the world, plus a certain neighbour.

“When your little boy or girl starts becoming attracted or irritated by a big aunty or uncle (watch those Aunty well), we couldn’t speak then because parents didn’t give us that relationship and they never read the room.”

