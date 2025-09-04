FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Marketing Director Honoured For Excellence

The Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Mrs. Maureen Ifada, has been named Marketing Director of the Year at a brand award event in Lagos.

The award was meant to celebrate outstanding achievements and excellence in brand management and marketing across Nigeria. Speaking at the award ceremony, Ifada expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award.

It is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria. We remain committed to delivering innovative marketing strategies that connect with our consumers and add value to our brands.” The award organisers, Brand Handlers Awards, lauded her innovative campaigns and impactful contributions to the Nigerian FMCG sector.