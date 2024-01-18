FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Appoints New MD

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment Roger Adou as its Managing Director, effective January 1. According to the statement from the firm on Monday, the Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Ore Famurewa, disclosed that Adou would be reporting to the President of Middle East, Pakistan and Africa Business Group, Ali Khan, and would be based in Lagos.

Adou succeeds Ben Langat, who after almost seven years in FrieslandCampina, had decided to continue his career outside the company. “Roger Adou joined FrieslandCampina in 2019. Before his new appointment as Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, he was the Regional Director for FrieslandCampina West Africa, overseeing a region comprising 18 countries in West & Central Africa, spanning Senegal to the Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville).

With over 21 years of experience in the FMCG industry in Africa, Adou is a seasoned business leader adept at managing multicultural and diverse teams,” the statement said.