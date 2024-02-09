FrieslandCampina-Led Consortium Secures $5M Grant for Dairy Sector

In a bid to boost the Nigerian dairy sector, the Value4Dairy Consortium, led by FrieslandCampina, has secured a $5 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to invest in the country’s dairy industry. The Executive Director, Corporate Affairs at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Ore Famurewa, disclosed this in a statement from the company to the media this week. According to Famurewa, the grant covers 50 per cent of the Consortium’s latest project, and aims at elevating the productivity and sustainability of Nigeria’s dairy industry.

The Consortium plans to establish three self-sustaining dairy zones in Oyo, Osun, and Abuja to serve as training hubs for 10,000 pastoralists and smallholders, with a goal of expanding to include 40,000 milk producers. Each dairy zone will feature essential facilities, including ware- houses, outlets with dairy farming inputs, and two milk collection points, facilitating the processing of aggregated milk into nutritious dairy products by FrieslandCampina WAMCO.

The overall aim of the project is to empower local farmers by providing access to advancements in feed, breeding, sustainable farming practices, and market routes, leading to increased milk production at reduced costs. In addition to its impact on the dairy sector, the programme strives to enhance nutrition, boost farmer incomes, reduce green-house gas emissions, mitigate conflicts between farmers and herders, and improve water access.

Famurewa emphasized the gender-intentional nature of the program noting its commitment to empowering women in activities and additional income generation. The Director, Global Dairy Development at FrieslandCampina, Jeroen Elfers shared that the company is committed to building resilient local dairy value chains. He said that the Gates Foundation grant is a means to accelerate the project.

The Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Roger Adou, highlighted the Consortium’s efforts to establish the most extensive dairy value chain in South-West Nigeria noting that the project seeks to empower local farmers, increase milk production, and enhance the agricultural prosperity of the nation.