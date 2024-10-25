Friends search for family of dead South Africa based Nigerian

Share

Friends of a South Africa-based Nigerian, Mr. Akinola Samuel Ogunluyi, has cried out over the inability of his family members to come forward to claim his body for burial after his sudden death recently.

Led by Mr Samuel Idowu, the friends of Mr. Ogunluyi, who lived in Johannesburg, South Africa, until his death a few days ago, lamented that it has been difficult to trace the family of the deceased.

Mr. Idowu stated that shortly after the death of Mr. Ogunluyi, they went to town in search of his family members, adding that they have made different calls to many people in Nigeria all to no avail.

“We have been trying to get in touch with his relatives without any success. It is surprising that someone would die and it would be difficult to trace his wife, children, parents, siblings or any other family member.

“We believe that his family members are somewhere in Nigeria, but they are oblivious of his death.

“There is no doubt that some people would know his relatives. The last information we have about him is that his brother stayed around the Yaba area of Lagos around 2009. We are also aware that he grew up in Ebute-Metta area of Lagos and his passport shows that he is from Osogbo in Osun State.

Share

Please follow and like us: