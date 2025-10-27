Friends Of Kolawole Kuforiji Seek N45m For His Medical Treatment In Turkey

Friends and former A-Level classmates of Mr Kolawole Kuforiji at the CMS Grammar School, have raised the alarm over the deteriorating health condition of Mr Kuforiji, calling on good spirited Nigerians and members of the public to come to his aid and help him financially to restore his health.

In an appeal letter to the public and signed by Mr. Tony Ofoyetan, President, Tunji Makinde, Secretary and Tunde Lawanson, Public Relations Officer, they are seeking the assistance of the public to raise the sum of $35,000 (about N45 million) to enable him seek treatment at the Neuro Modulation Centre, Istanbul, Turkey.

“It is by God’s mercy that Kolawole is still alive today. The severity and debilitating nature of his illness has depleted the finances of his family and friends, which are now barely enough to take care of him with medical aid, drugs, and upkeep.

“He was initially treated at Ikorodu General Hospital, Lagos, where a presumptive diagnosis of dyskinesia of his medical condition was made. He was over a year ago referred to LASUTH, but there has been little improvement in his health. “Medical treatment abroad offers the best option for his recovery.

The cost of surgery for Kola at Neuro Modulation Centre, Istanbul, Turkey is Thirty Five Thousand US Dollars, equivalent of N45 million.” They therefore appealed for assistance from any quarter to enable Kolawole come back on his feet.