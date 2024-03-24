Friendly: Why I Snubbed Bissouma For Game Against Nigeria – Mali Coach

Eric Chelle, the coach of the Mali National Football Team, has explained why he chose not to play highly regarded Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Yves Bissouma in the friendlies against Nigeria and Mauritania.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, Mali will play the Super Eagles in an international friendly.

Ghana was defeated 2-1 by the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday.

Yves Bissouma’s coach disputes the allegations that he was recovering from an injury.

The midfielder was named in Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven for Tottenham’s London derby against Fulham prior to the announcement of Mali’s roster.

READ ALSO:

The player faced criticism following the Africa Cup of Nations for allegedly lacking commitment while representing Mali.

The coach said that Bissouma’s current form is inferior to that of other midfield players.

Before the friendly matches, Chelle gave a statement at a news conference and said, “Like many players, he deserves to be selected, it’s just a choice.

“In my diamond, there are players right now who are slightly safer. That doesn’t mean he won’t be called again.”