Friendly: We Want Another Win Against Mali – Iwobi

Following the win against Ghana, Alex Iwobi has said that the Super Eagles hope to defeat Mali before the international break ends.

On Tuesday night, Finidi George’s team will play their fellow West Africans at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

The match will begin at 10 p.m. Nigerian time.

Last Friday, the Super Eagles overcame their longtime rivals Ghana 2-1, with Iwobi recording an assist.

The midfielder for Fulham said that another win for the Eagles is crucial for the team.

“We have analysed and seen our weak points from the last game. We know where we need to improve and what we can do to get another win,” Iwobi said ahead of the game.

“We don’t really win most of our friendlies. We beat Ghana and hopefully will end this international break with another win against Mali.”