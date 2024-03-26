Friendly: Osayi-Samuel Reveals How S’Eagles Can Defeat Mali

Bright Osayi-Samuel, a defender for Fenerbahce has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria need to be prepared for the fight in their friendly match against Mali.

The Grand Stade de Marrakech will host a match between the two nations on Tuesday night, March 26.

Speaking before the commencement of the anticipated match, Osayi-Samuel insisted that the Super Eagles must equal their opponents’ level of physicality.

READ ALSO:

“The same preparation that we had against Ghana; we know how physical they are,” the 27-year-old stated.

“In the game, if we can match their physicality, then our ability will see us through.”

The match will begin at 10:00 p.m. Nigerian time.