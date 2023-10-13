Friendly Against Saudi Arabia Good For Eagles –James Peters

Former Nigeria Football Federation Technical Director, James Peters, has hailed the NFF for securing the friendly game against Saudi Arabia for the Super Eagles, as he said The Falcons will be a true test for the team.

The former coach of various junior national teams said the quality of players in the Saudi Arabia Pro League will influence the performance of the team. “Saudi Arabia is a strong side and they have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in their league and other great players going there to pump up their divisions,” he said.

“They have brought in foreign players from all over the world. The game is going to be a true test for the Super Eagles. “It’s good to give them an insight to what they will see at the qualifiers.

It’s good to give them exposure and I am sure the game will be good for the team.” Meanwhile, Peters has said Nigerians should wait till the next Africa Cup of Nations before concluding if the Super Eagles will win their fourth title.