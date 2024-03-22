Friendlies: We’re Ready For Ghana – Omeruo

Ahead of the blockbuster tie between Nigeria versus Ghana, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has said that the national team is fully ready for the game against the black stars of Ghana.

Omeruo revealed this in an interview with New Telegraph on Thursday.

Speaking further, Omeruo noted that the team will not approach the game in a friendly manner but rather go out there and win the match.

He said,”It’s been great, it’s good to see the boys after the AFCON(Africa Cup Of Nations) and also to see the likes of Ndidi who was missing and other boys Bashiru, Desser.

“We’ve been training and working hard on tactics. Usually, it’s not a friendly game against Ghana, we are ready for the game and we’ll go out there to win the game.

“We are ready to come out to play and work with our new coach for now, I think he’s been good.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at The Grand de Stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco by 5pm.