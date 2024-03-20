Friendlies: S’Eagles Trains With 16 Players, Six More Expected

The Super Eagles started practising on Tuesday with sixteen players as they prepared for their impending friendlies against Ghana and Mali.

Among the players already at camp are notable names like Semi Ajayi, Stanley Nwabali, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Ademola Lookman.

The remaining six players are anticipated to report to camp with their colleagues on Wednesday, March 20.

Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Wilfred Ndidi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Chidozie Awaziem are the players.

Based in Marrakech, the Super Eagles are housed at the Adam Park Hotel. There are sixteen players in camp.

Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Jamilu Collins, Ojo Olorunleke, Stanley Nwabali, and Benjamin Tanino

Raphael Onyedika, Alhassan Yusuf, Alex Iwobi, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Nathan Tella, Ademola Lookman, Cyriel Dessers, Moses Simon, and Sadiq Umar