Friendlies: Full House in Portugal As Eagles Target 4th AFCON Title

Almost all the players have arrived at the camp of the Super Eagles in Portugal ahead of their international friendly matches with Saudi Arabia and Mozambique. Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface were among the 20 players that stormed the camp on Tuesday.

Others who arrived on Tuesday included Francis Uzoho, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Joe Aribo, Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Jordan Torunarigha, Chidozie Awaziem Samuel Chukwueze, Raphael Onyedika, Sadiq Umar, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi.

Frank Onyenka, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru joined up on Wednesday ahead of the Friday clash with Saudi Arabia and the Wednesday tie against Mozambique. Similarly, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has replaced Hapoel Jerusalem’s goalkeeper, Ade- bayo Adeleye, who could not make the trip because of conflicts between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the Eagles have adopted the motto “Let’s Do It Again” as their driving force in the pursuit of a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire early next year.

Nigeria are a three-time winner of the AFCON, with the Super Eagles lifting the prestigious honour in 1980 (as hosts), 1994 in Tunisia, and 2013 in South Africa. It has been ten years since the West African giants won their last continental trophy. Still, with a current crop of free-scoring attackers, the Eagles would be among the favourites to be crowned champions in February.

Super Eagles players and coaches are reported to have rallied behind this inspirational phrase, with team captain William Troost-Ekong expressing the team’s sentiment. “We like the phrase because it gives us confidence and the go-go push. We have done it before, so we can do it again. Winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire is our goal, and we have the team to do just that,” he said.

Defender Kenneth Omeruo, who was in the 2013 title-winning squad, echoed this optimism, saying. “I look around, and I see players who have the capacity to make it happen. We are all ambitious. The team is a blend of old and wise heads and exciting new talents. We will go for the trophy in Cote d’Ivoire.”