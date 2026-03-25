Friendlies: 21 Players Arrive S’Eagles Camp In Turkey

The Super Eagles camp in Antalya, Turkey, has swelled to 21 players ahead of the forthcoming international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six additional players arrived on Wednesday morning, boosting the squad after an initial wave of early arrivals on Tuesday, March 24.

Players in camp include: Fisayo Bashiru, Alex Iwobi, Emmanuel Oluwasegun, Yira Sor, Paul Onuachu and Philip Otele. Others are Semi Ajayi, Moses Simon, Francis Uzoho, Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Also in camp are Frank Onyeka, Adebayo Adeleye, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke. Raphael Onyedika, Igoh Ogbu, Maduka Okoye, Samuel Chukwueze and Zaidu Sanusi complete the 21-man list in camp.

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Camp opened at noon on Tuesday with the arrival of coaches and team officials ahead of preparations. The team is lodged at the Bellis Deluxe Hotel in Antalya, with training scheduled for 4 p.m. local time (2 p.m. Nigerian time) on Wednesday.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, expressed delight at the growing numbers and positive atmosphere in camp.

“We are impressed with the players’ response and early arrivals. It reflects commitment and readiness for the task ahead. We expect a full camp soon, giving the coaches ample time to implement strategies,” Efoghe said. He emphasised that the technical crew was keen on maximising the limited training sessions to build cohesion before the matches. “Our priority is to blend the squad quickly and effectively. Every session now is crucial for our preparations,” Efoghe said. Head Coach Eric Chelle had named Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Iwobi and Lookman, alongside 20 others, for the friendlies. The matches were moved from Amman to Antalya due to security concerns in the Middle East. Nigeria will face Iran on Friday before taking on Jordan on March 31 in Antalya.