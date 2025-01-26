Freshkid Makavele storms Nigeria Music scene with new songs

Share

Abia state-born Victor Chisom Friday Orji a.k.a Freshkid Makavele has released his 11 EP debut album ‘African Lover Boy and Cute Thug’’ into the Nigerian entertainment market.

The emerging Nigerian hit maker is highly regarded as the future of Afrobeat and Afro pop music in Nigeria; which he does with accustomed ease.

Freshkid Makavele has been constantly defining a sound of his as well as gathering a cult-following after dropping the single Odoyewu in Ghana where he was awarded The Afrobeat and Afropop of the year in 2024 by Eminent Awards.

The talented artist said the currently released EP is an inspirational song that lifts the spirit with good lyrical content. According to him the tracks in the EP are currently enjoying airplay nationwide with plans to release the promotional video soon.

Currently, his songs are distributed by Distrokid and has been streamed on all music platforms as Freshkid Makavele.

