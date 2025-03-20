Fresh Wave Of Israeli Strikes In Gaza

Share

At least 13 people have reportedly been killed in air strikes across Gaza overnight, after Israel said it was resuming combat operations in the Palestinian territory.

Two civilians were killed and five others injured when an Israeli drone hit a tent near the alMawasi humanitarian zone, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reports, citing Red Crescent medics.

Israel’s army said it had targeted what it called a Hamas military site from where the group was preparing to fire into Israel. Vessels controlled by Hamas were also hit, the army said.

It comes after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said fighting would resume “in full force”, adding: “This is just the beginning.”

The bombing is not of the same scale as it was on Tuesday, when the Hamas-run health ministry says more than 400 people were killed – but it shows no let-up in Israel’s fresh assault, reports the BBC.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

