New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Fresh US Strikes…

Fresh US Strikes In Yemen With 53 Now Dead – Houthis

Yemen’s Houthi rebels say there have been fresh US strikes against them, with the number of dead rising to 53, including five children.

Targets in the Al Jaouf and Hudaydah areas were hit early yesterday, according to the rebel group, while the US Central Command said its forces had continued operations.

The US launched what it called a “decisive and powerful” wave of air strikes on Houthi targets on Saturday as part of efforts to stop Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Washington says some key Houthi figures are among the dead, but the group has not confirmed this, reports the BBC.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said his militants would target US ships in the Red Sea as long as the US continued its attacks on Yemen.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Max Air To Resume Operations After Suspension – NCAA
Read Next

El-Rufai Accuses Gov Sani Of Collecting Kickbacks From Contractors
Share
Copy Link
×