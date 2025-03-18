Fresh US Strikes In Yemen With 53 Now Dead – Houthis

Share

Yemen’s Houthi rebels say there have been fresh US strikes against them, with the number of dead rising to 53, including five children.

Targets in the Al Jaouf and Hudaydah areas were hit early yesterday, according to the rebel group, while the US Central Command said its forces had continued operations.

The US launched what it called a “decisive and powerful” wave of air strikes on Houthi targets on Saturday as part of efforts to stop Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Washington says some key Houthi figures are among the dead, but the group has not confirmed this, reports the BBC.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said his militants would target US ships in the Red Sea as long as the US continued its attacks on Yemen.

