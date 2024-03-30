Fresh Update On Verydarkman’s Release Surface Online

Controversial social media critic, Verydarkman is set to be a free man again after the date of his release from the custody of the police surfaced online eight days after his arrest.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan is currently behind bars over the allegations of cyberbullying and he’s yet to be released until his bail conditions are fulfilled.

According to a close source, his bail conditions were met but were unfortunately concluded at the eleventh hour.

The close source also disclosed that VeryDarkMan won’t be released until after the public holiday declared by the Federal Government which started from Friday, 29th March to Monday, 1st April 2024 in celebration of the 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.