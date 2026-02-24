Fresh Report Puts Nigeria’s External Debt Servicing Payment At $6.85bn

Following its loan repayment obligations, Nigeria has spent a total $6.85 billion on external debt servicing between January 2024 and September 2025, findings by New Telegraph show According to data on “Actual External Debt Service payments,” released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently, the country spent a total of $3.34 billion servicing its external debt obligations in the first nine months of 2025.

With previous data published by the agency showing that external debt servicing gulped $3.51 billion in the preceding year, it means that between January 2024 and September last year, Nigeria spent a total of $6.85 billion to service its foreign debt obligations.

An analysis of the DMO data indicates that Nigeria’s external debt service payments increased by 37.72 per cent, or $915.67 million, to $3.34 billion in the first nine months of 2025 from $2.43 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

A breakdown of the data shows that external debt service payments stood at $1.39 billion in Q1’25, $932.10 million in Q2’25 and $1.02 billion in Q3’25. Figures released by the DMO last Friday, indicates that Nigeria spent N10.81 trillion servicing outstanding debt(external and domestic) obligations in the first nine months of 2025.

The amount comprised external debt service payments of $3.34 billion (N4.49 trillion, converted at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange rate of N1,346 per dollar) and domestic debt service payments of N6.32 trillion during the period. The agency also disclosed that the country’s public debt profile rose to N153.3 trillion ($103.93 billion) as of September 30, 2025, representing a 0.59 percent quarter-on-quarter increase from N152.4 trillion ($99.66 billion) in June 2025.

According to the DMO, the debt stock consists of domestic debt of $55.47 billion (N81.81 trillion) and external debt of $48.46 billion (N71.47 trillion), covering both the Federal Government and subnational entities—the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). New Telegraph reports that in recent times there have been growing concerns over the sustainability of Nigeria’s external debt, especially with regard to the cost of servicing it.

In fact, in April last year, Fitch Ratings projected that Nigeria’s external debt service bill would increase to $5.2 billion by the end of 2025. “Government external debt service is moderate but expected to rise to $5.2 billion in 2025 (with USD4.5 billion of amortisations, including a $1.1 billion Eurobond repayment due in November 2025), from $4.7 billion in 2024, and fall to $3.5 billion in 2026,” Fitch said.

The credit rating agency also predicted that general government debt (public debt) would remain at about 51 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025 and 2026. Also, in his firm’s 2025 half-year economic update, released in August last year, the Chief Executive Officer of The CFG Advisory, Mr. Adetilewa Adebajo, warned that Nigeria’s debt profile of over $100 billion and debt servicing obligations amounting to N16 trillion, were unsustainable.