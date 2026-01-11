Fresh Protests Hit Iran Over Crackdown ‘Massacre’

On Sunday, the citizens of Iran took to the streets in a fresh protest against the clerical authorities despite an internet shutdown in the country.

This is as the human rights groups warned that authorities were committing a “Massacre” to quell the demonstrations.

The protests, initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, have now become a movement against the theocratic government that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution and have already lasted two weeks.

The mass rallies are one of the biggest challenges to the rule of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, coming in the wake of Israel’s 12-day war against the Islamic Republic in June, which was backed by the United States.

Videos posted to social media showed large crowds taking to the streets in new protests in several Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran and Mashhad in the east, where images showed vehicles set on fire.

The videos filtered out despite a total shutdown of the internet in Iran, which has rendered normal communication with the outside world via messaging apps or even phone lines.

The internet blackout “is now past the 60 hour mark. The censorship measure presents a direct threat to the safety and well-being of Iranians at a key moment for the country’s future”, monitor Netblocks said early Sunday.

Several circulating videos, which have not been verified by AFP, allegedly showed relatives in a Tehran morgue identifying bodies of protesters killed in the crackdown.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said it had confirmed the deaths of 116 people in connection with the protests, including 37 members of the security forces or other officials.

But activists warned that the shutdown was limiting the flow of information and the actual toll risks being far higher.

The US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said it had received “eyewitness accounts and credible reports indicating that hundreds of protesters have been killed across Iran during the current internet shutdown”.

“A massacre is unfolding in Iran. The world must act now to prevent further loss of life,” it said.

It said hospitals were “overwhelmed”, blood supplies were running low and that many protesters had been shot in the eyes in a deliberate tactic.