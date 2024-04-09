Fresh policy injections stirring optimism

The first quarter of this year was a period of mixed bag in the energy sector as there were good developments and bad occurrences.

Electricity Act

President Bola Tinubu in February assented into law the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The law seeks to address the development and environmental concerns of host communities and sets aside five per cent of the actual annual operating expenditures of power generating companies (GenCos) from the preceding year for the development of their respective host communities.

It further provided that the funds set aside for the development of host communities would be received, managed, and administered for infrastructure development in the host communities by a reputable Trustee/Manager to be jointly appointed by the respective GenCo and their host community.

The bill, which was sponsored by the Representative, Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Babajimi Benson, was passed by the House of Representatives on July 27, 2023, and the Senate on November 14, 2023.

Giving more credence to Federal Government’s efforts to address the concerns of the host communities, Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, in Lagos at the 8th edition of Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), explained the benefits of the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs).

He said: “Let me reassure willing investors that implementation of the HCDT provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has restored confidence and created social inclusion for the host communities by the operators.

“In this regard, the Commission, in carrying out its oversight roles, has registered a total of 103 HCDTs, and has deployed an intelligent digital platform for reporting, monitoring, and ensuring transparent administration of the HCDTs for sustainable operations in the Nigerian communities.”

Oil bloc bids

Komolafe also disclosed that the NUPRC would conduct a new bid round of 12 blocks in 2024.

He also announced more plans for the commission for 2024.

He spoke during an engagement with the Oil Producers’ Trade Section (OPTS) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) at the Commission’s regional office in Lagos.

Komolafe said: “Let me seize this opportunity to announce that, in line with provisions of Section 73 of the PIA, the Commission will conclude the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round as well as conduct a new Bid Round of 12 Blocks located in the continental shelf and deep offshore. We hereby call on all investors to participate in the bid round process that would commence soon for shared prosperity.”

Explaining further at the SAIPEC, he said: “The Commission has created further investment opportunities through the ongoing licensing round for seven deepwater acreages as well as the proposed 2024 closed bids expected to increase the nation’s reserve and production and boost national revenue.

“At this point, permit me to reiterate that both open and closed bids are permissible by the law as Section 73(1) of the PIA does not preclude either approach, so far as the licensing round is based on a fair, transparent and competitive bidding process.

“In addition, huge opportunities also exist in Seismic acquisition on a multiclient basis, development of deeper hydrocarbon opportunities, drilling and well services in both green and several mature fields, waste management etc.

“There are also business prospects in decarbonisation and carbon-pricing system currently being stewarded by the Commission. Each of these areas provides a unique entry point for willing investors.

“The Commission would undertake regulatory activities, and implement strategic initiatives articulated in the NUPRC Regulatory Action Plan (RAP) for 2024 and the near term to enhance the global competitiveness of the Nigerian upstream sector, attract investment, and optimise hydrocarbon resource development for the benefit of the Nigerian economy and shared prosperity.”

Fuel pump price stabilisation

Another good development in the quarter was the stabilisation and sustenance of fuel pump and ex-depot prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), even with the depreciation of the naira.

There were report that fuel landing cost skyrocketed to about N1,424/litre, given the foreign exchange volatility and other operational challenges and costs in the downstream sector.

The Managing Director/CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Mr. Robert Dickerman, opined that given the high landing cost and the comparatively stable fuel pump price in Nigeria, the Federal Government must have been paying about N1 trillion monthly for fuel subsidy to equalize or modulate the pump price.

Many stakeholders, including the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), were pleasantly surprised that the NNPC Ltd had been able to sustain fuel pump and ex-depot prices for some months and so modulated inflation, kept businesses going and reduced tension in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, said the intervention to manage pump price was a welcome development and that it had helped to reduce inflation and tension in the country.

Isong said: “I do not know the strategy they are using to achieve that. We do not have all the facts. There are two ways of arriving at a subsidy. If your cost price is N10 and you sell it at N9, you are subsiding with N1.

“I believe that what is happening is what we all know is that the foreign exchange market got out of hand, climbed as high as N1,900/$1 before they got a handle on it and got it down to N1,500/$1, now it is back to N1,600/$1. There is volatility in the forex market.

“But that NNPC’s price is what is keeping everybody else’s price close by. It is a market. Now is there really a subsidy or not? I really can not answer that question. Only the NNPC Ltd can answer that question. Where are they buying? How are they buying? What are the terms of the conditions? We do not know.”

Gas distribution infrastructure

During the quarter, Optimera Energy flagged off construction of gas distribution infrastructure at Lagos Free Zone to distribute natural gas to companies operating within the zone.

The Managing Director of Optimera Energy, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, said the infrastructure comprised a 25MMScf/D City Gate Station, scalable to 100MMScf/D, together with necessary ancillary infrastructure which includes 10km distribution lines within the zone as well as a 6.5km x 10 inches gas pipeline from the Escravos – Lagos Pipeline System tie-in point in the Lekki corridor outside the zone to Optimera City Gate Station at the Lagos Free zone.

According to her, Optimera Energy signed a 20-year Gas Infrastructure Development Agreement (GIDA) with the Lagos Free Zone Company (LFZC) to connect off-takers to our gas distribution infrastructure within the zone.

She added that it was established to address gaps in energy access

Joe-Ezigbo said: “The LFZC has invested over $2.5 billion in building a world-class facility integrated with Lekki Deep Seaport in the Zone, and we are excited to be part of this infrastructural development in our nation, Nigeria, particularly as this project is fully aligned with the nation’s Decade of Gas aspirations.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, in his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony, described the project as a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

He explained that the development of a 25 million standard cubic feet per day City Gate Station, scalable to 100 million standard cubic feet per day, along with the necessary ancillary infrastructure reflects not only the company’s dedication but also a shared vision for a thriving and resilient Nigeria.

Shell’s divestment

Another development was the announcement that Shell had reached an agreement to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), for up to $2.4 billion to Renaissance.

Renaissance is a consortium of five companies consisting of four exploration and production companies based in Nigeria and an international energy group.

Shell in the statement said it will sell SPDC for a consideration of $1.3 billion, while the buyers will make an additional payment of up to $1.1 billion relating to prior receivables at completion.

It, however, said that completion of the transaction is subject to approvals by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions.

Shell in the statement said that the transaction would preserve SPDC’s operating capabilities for the benefit of the joint venture.

Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Zoë Yujnovich, said: “This agreement marks an important milestone for Shell in Nigeria, aligning with our previously announced intent to exit onshore oil production in the Niger Delta, simplifying our portfolio and focusing future disciplined investment in Nigeria on our Deepwater and Integrated Gas positions.

“It is a significant moment for SPDC, whose people have built it into a high-quality business over many years. Now, after decades as a pioneer in Nigeria’s energy sector, SPDC will move to its next chapter under the ownership of an experienced, ambitious Nigerian-led consortium.

“Shell sees a bright future in Nigeria with a positive investment outlook for its energy sector. We will continue to support the country’s growing energy needs and export ambitions in areas aligned with our strategy.”

Shell, following completion, will also retain a role in supporting the management of SPDC JV facilities that supply a major portion of the feed gas to Nigeria LNG (NLNG), to help Nigeria achieve maximum value from NLNG.

Furthermore, Shell is providing additional financing of up to $1.3 billion over future years to fund SPDC’s share of the development of the SPDC JV’s gas resources to supply feed gas to NLNG, and its share of specific decommissioning and restoration costs. This additional financing will only be drawn down when these costs are approved and incurred by the SPDC JV.

Collapse of national grid

Nigeria was thrown into darkness on February 4 at about 11.21am following the collapse of the national grid. On March 28, at about 4.30pm the nation was plunged into another blackout as the area centrally managed from Osogbo, Osun State, suffered a collapse at about 4:30 pm.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had been consistently blaming vandalism, shortage of gas, old infrastructure as some of the reasons for the power challenges.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has blamed gas constraints as being responsible for the collapse of the national grid.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said: “The grid disturbance occurred at 4:20 pm on Thursday, March 28, and that the grid was restored by 10 pm that same evening.

“The instability of the grid worsened with the unexpected failure of the Egbin generation’s turbine 3, which led to an extra loss of 167MW load, causing the grid to subsequently fail.

“According to a report from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo, the system disturbance was triggered by a significant reduction in generation capacity, primarily due to gas constraints.

“This reduction led to a rapid decline in system frequency. This created a sudden imbalance in the grid. The imbalance in grid stability was exacerbated by the sudden tripping of Egbin generation turbine 3, resulting in an additional loss of 167MW load and the subsequent collapse of the grid.

“The grid has, however, since been recovered and is stable, and is currently transmitting all the generated power to distribution load centres nationwide.”

Last Line

The words of the Minister of Power is of essence as he said: “Our target is to ensure that we are able to prove to Nigerians that this sector has the capacity to provide improved, uninterrupted reliable and functional electricity to consumers. The collective effort of all of us is actually required for this.”