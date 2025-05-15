Fresh Plateau Attack: 8 Killed In Wereng Village

Share

At least eight people have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Wereng village, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday night.

This comes just days after four individuals were ambushed and killed by unidentified assailants in Dachidom village, also in Riyom LGA.

The Member representing Riyom State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dachung Moses Dadon, confirmed the latest attack to New Telegraph on Thursday morning in Jos.

“Eight members of my constituency were attacked and killed on Wednesday night in Wereng village. As I speak to you, the entire village has been ransacked by the assailants,” Dadon stated.

He condemned the recurring attacks, especially within his constituency, and called on the government and security agencies to take urgent and decisive action to halt the violence.

The incident occurred just hours before a scheduled stakeholders’ meeting convened by the General Officer Commanding 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Oyinlola, aimed at promoting lasting peace and coexistence in Plateau State.

