Fresh Listings To Bolster Market Capitalisation Despite Exits

With the listing of two billion shares of Legend Internet Plc by introduction on the NGX Main Board, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded its first major listing for 2025 last week Thursday.

The stock listed at a price of N5.60 per share was hailed by the NGX leadership as a transformative moment that introduces broadband services as a formal subsector on the Exchange.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, extolled the strategic foresight and boldness of Legend Internet Plc, saying: “This listing is more than a corporate milestone; it is a declaration of faith in Nigeria’s capital markets and a testament to the ambitious growth agenda of Legend Internet.”

He revealed that Legend Internet’s listing was the first in what promises to be a flurry of highimpact market entries, with heavyweights such as Dangote Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser, and NNPC in the pipeline.

“We are just at the beginning. There is immense momentum behind us, and we are determined to deliver a wave of strategic listings before year-end,” he said.

Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, described the event as “epoch-making,” noting its importance as the Exchange’s first authentic listing of the year.

“We are delighted that Legend Internet Plc chose NGX for this crucial step. The company has demonstrated both ambition and excellence,” he remarked.

Legend is seeking to raise N150 billion to bolster its operations and achieve capital intensive business plan to reach target customers across the federation.

Stockbrokers told New Telegraph that high profile listings would bolster equities trade activities and lift NGX market capitalisation beyond the erosion of capital experienced with the delistings of some of the listed companies seen so far 2025.

Delistings in Q1’25

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a net market capitalisation loss of ₦25.27 billion in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the compulsory delisting of about six companies.

The mass exits, attributed to strategic decisions and regulatory enforcements, have once again cast a long shadow over the vibrancy of Nigeria’s public capital markets.

While regulatory authorities — including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) — move to tighten compliance standards, the unintended consequence appears to be a thinning roster of publicly traded firms.

Companies delisted in Q1’25

At the heart of the market’s recent contraction lies the expulsion of four underperforming firms and others delisted late last year.

Among the companies delisted this year are MedView Airline Plc, Goldlink Insurance Plc, Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc, and Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc while Nigerian Flour Mills was finally delisted early this year.

While the removal from the exchange of other four was the culmination of long-standing deficiencies, ranging from operational paralysis to gross financial mismanagement, that of Nigerian Flour Mills was for strategic reason of expected new investment inflow.

MedView Airline Plc was the most significant casualty, delisted after a protracted period of dormancy and regulatory non-compliance.

Once celebrated for its swift expansion from Hajj operations into domestic and international passenger services, the company saw its fortunes nosedive after 2018. A catastrophic 74 per cent drop in revenue pushed it into a ₦10.3 billion loss after tax, and the suspension of operations in 2019 sealed its fate.

MedView exited the NGX with a market capitalization of ₦15.79 billion — a shadow of its early promise. Goldlink Insurance Plc, a composite insurer once active across life and general businesses, succumbed to chronic infractions of listing rules.

Its consistent failure to file audited financial reports, compounded by severe lapses in corporate governance, prompted its expulsion. Warnings from regulators went unheeded, and Goldlink ultimately departed the exchange with a modest ₦909.99 million in market capitalisation.

Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc, operators of the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, fell victim to a financial collapse of staggering proportions.

Beset by deepening foreign exchange losses — particularly on $67.7 million in related-party loans — the company recorded a net loss of ₦31.6 billion in 2023. By 2024, shareholder equity had sunk to a negative ₦7.8 billion.

Unable to produce audited financials since 2020, the company’s delisting was inevitable. It departed with a valuation of ₦5.62 billion.

Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc completed the quartet, removed after more than a decade of noncompliance with post-listing obligations. Repeated engagements with the NGX failed to yield corrective actions, leading to its expulsion with a market capitalisation of ₦2.95 billion.

Collectively, the delisting of Tourist Company and Union Homes alone erased nearly ₦8 billion from the market’s capitalization, magni

fying concerns about the resilience of Nigeria’s listed corporate sector.

A legacy of exits: The precedents of 2024

The recent wave of delisting in the first quarter of 2025 follows an already bruising 2024, during which six companies exited the exchange.

Among the most notable was GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK), which delisted in February 2024 as part of its parent company’s sweeping African restructuring strategy. GSK’s exit compensated shareholders at ₦17.42 per share.

Arbico Plc, grappling with ₦1.08 billion in losses despite revenue gains, voluntarily withdrew in May 2024, while Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) — a titan of the food and agro-allied sector — stunned investors by ending a 45-year trading history in December 2024.

FMN’s delisting followed a strategic consolidation orchestrated by majority shareholder Excelsior Shipping Company Limited.

Further involuntary delistings included Niger Insurance Plc, Resort Savings and Loans Plc, and RAK Unity Petroleum Plc, all removed by regulatory fiat for breaching listing standards.

Each delisting invoked Clause 15 of the General Undertaking, Appendix III of The NSE RuleBook 2015, a regulatory provision empowering the Exchange to delist companies at its discretion for failing public interest thresholds, breaching listing terms, or becoming subsidiaries of other firms.

The precedent was clear: regulatory compliance had moved from being aspirational to existential.

A Year of dual trends

In contrast to the hemorrhaging exits, 2024 had also witnessed green shoots of expansion, with three major listings rejuvenating the NGX’s market capitalization.

Transcorp Power Plc debuted on March 4, 2024, injecting ₦1.8 trillion into the market with 7.5 billion shares priced at ₦240 apiece.

Aradel Holdings Plc made an even more dramatic entrance on October 14, 2024, contributing approximately ₦3.05 trillion in market value through its listing of 4.34 billion shares at ₦702.69 each. Haldane McCall Plc joined the exchange on November 20, 2024, albeit on a smaller scale, with a ₦11.99 billion capitalisation, offering 3.122 billion shares at ₦3.84 each.

However, these listings have thus far proven insufficient to offset the steady erosion of companies from the daily official list.

Regulatory zeal or market attrition?

The first quarter of 2025 also saw a flurry of additional regulatory delistings. In a formal notice dated April 3, 2025, the NGX announced the regulatory delisting of Capital Oil Plc, alongside Goldlink Insurance Plc and MedView Airline Plc, citing chronic violations of Clause 14 of the Amended General Undertaking for Listing.

This clause grants the Exchange discretionary authority to suspend or delist companies failing to meet operational thresholds.

Prior to this, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc — a heavyweight in the downstream petroleum sector — had voluntarily exited, migrating its ₦59.97 billion equity to the NASD OTC Securities Exchange following shareholder approval in mid-2024.

In aggregate, over ₦50 billion in market capitalization has been vaporized from the NGX within just three months, underscoring the severity of the situation.

While proponents of stricter regulatory enforcement argue that purging non-compliant firms is vital for safeguarding market integrity, critics warn that the continuing spate of exits could trigger a confidence crisis.

“Investors are growing wary,” said a Lagos-based portfolio manager, who asked not to be named. “Yes, enforcement is necessary. But when you start losing companies faster than you can attract new ones, the optics are terrible — especially for foreign investors,” he added.

Indeed, Nigeria’s already fragile economy, grappling with high inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and tepid growth, may find that a dwindling public capital market exacerbates broader macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

Market analysts suggest that the NGX now faces a critical inflection point: either its tough stance catalyzes a new era of corporate discipline and improved governance, or it accelerates the retreat of companies from public scrutiny altogether, shifting activity into the more opaque, less regulated overthe-counter (OTC) markets.

Cautious road ahead

As 2025 progresses, all eyes will be on whether the NGX can reverse this concerning trajectory. With no new listings in the first quarter and over ₦25 billion wiped off the boards, pressure is mounting for the exchange to balance its regulatory imperatives with a more strategic focus on market growth and retention.

For now, the delistings serve as a sober reminder: compliance is no longer optional, and survival in Nigeria’s public markets demands unwavering adherence to evolving standards of transparency, governance, and operational excellence.

Last line

Whether the Nigerian Exchange emerges stronger from this painful cleansing or finds itself presiding over a shrinking marketplace remains a question only the coming quarters can answer.

