Fresh Investment Set To Drive Nigerian Ports’ Operations

A fresh N84 billion ($60 million) investment in green port initiative is set to transform the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s operations, driving a renewed focus on local content development, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For decades, ineffciency, congestion, manual documentation processes, and infrastructural decay undermined the potential of Nigerian ports as regional trade hub.

However, the recent modernisation initiative has signaled a gradual shift towards global best practices as the ongoing digitalisation of port operations, rehabilitation of facilities, and establishment of new deep-sea and inland dry ports reflect Nigeria’s commitment to improving port effciency, competitiveness, and investor confidence.

Trade

For instance, because of digitalisation of the port system, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) recorded export-laden container volumes of 1,085 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 alone, while total cargo throughput climbed by 16.2 per cent, leading to an astronomical period of maritime growth with total container traffic rising by 18.9 per cent to 546,931 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Furthermore, import-laden containers witnessed an increase by 33.1per cent to 268,713 TEUs, while export-laden containers jumped to 69,039 TEUs from 5,812 TEUs in Q3 2024.

The sudden change, according to operational data recently released by NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara, marked the sharp rise in export containers and led to a 21.5 per cent reduction in empty container traffic, signalling improved balance between imports and exports and stronger non-oil export activity.

Shipping

Also, ship traffic saw significant growth, with vessel calls up by 8.4 per cent to 1,074 ships and total Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) rising by 18 per cent to 42.64 million.

Specifically, Onyemekara added that Lekki Deep Seaport emerged as the dominant growth driver, handling 46.8 per cent of total cargo, followed by Onne Port with 17 per cent. In terms of vessel size, Lekki Port received the largest ships, with an average GRT of 57,244.

Productivity

Attributing the strong performance to Federal Government’s export-driven economic reforms and growing investor confidence, the Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, also explained that the figures reflected improved operational efficiency across all pilotage districts, highlighting ongoing port modernisation efforts and digital platform expansions as well as plans to tackle persistent traffic congestion, boosting efficiency and streamlining operations at the port.

PCS

While the Port Community System (PCS) concept originated in Europe during the 1970s to digitize maritime hubs like Rotterdam and Hamburg, its adoption in Nigeria is specifically tailored to government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

By automating cargo handling and simplifying administrative processes, the PCS will act as a digital bridge to the National Single Window (NSW), eventually integrating aviation and rail logistics into a unified trade ecosystem.

Onyemekara added that the economic implications were profound, saying the system would save millions of dollars annually by reducing vessel turnaround times and demurrage.

Furthermore, by ensuring data integrity and automating transactions, he added that the PCS will plug revenue leakages and provide the reliable trade data necessary for long-term national planning.

Final preparations are now complete for the rollout of an electronic truck-callup system designed to streamline traffic movement and enhance port safety

For instance, the Chairman of the Nigerian Port Consultative Council (NPCC), Onne Chapter, Mr Godwin Ololuke, explained that the commencement of the Call-Up system had restore order, enhance port efficiency, and safeguard investments.

Also, a truck driver, Johnbull Igbikiowubo, praised the initiative, noting that the e-call-up system would curb extortion by non-state actors, who reportedly collect N1,000 per truck, and also improve overall port operations.

Port rehabilitation

At the heart of this strategy is a $1 billion port rehabilitation and modernisation project. This initiative involves the wholesale reconstruction of key ports and the implementation of a Port Community System (PCS) and initiative of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), slated for 2026, saying that the NPA is positioned for even greater heights.

As 2026 approaches, he added that the authority was primed to deliver a landmark performance that will redefine Nigeria’s ports, adding that under Dantsoho’s stewardship, sustained port efficiencies helped propel Nigeria’s international trade to N5.81 trillion in the third quarter of 2024.

His impact extends to nation al fiscal policy, where he successfully implemented the presidential mandate to trade petroleum in Naira, reducing the strain on the country’s forex reserves.

By integrating Nigeria into the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA) and championing the National Single Window project, he has ushered in a new era of transparency. His visionary leadership was recently honored with the Award of Excellence for his role in modernising maritime infrastructure.

Breakthrough

In July 2025, the berthing of MV Ocean Dragon, a 349 TEU container vessel, equally marked a breakthrough in Nigeria’s maritime sector. Dantsoho said: “We are fascinated that MV Ocean Dragon is wholly Nigerian, aligning with President Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ policy and NPA’s focus on Nigerian content development.”

The vessel owned by Clarion Shipping West Africa Limited, has a capacity of 349 TwentyFoot-Equivalent Units (TEUs) and is set to operate across West Africa and beyond, servicing ports in several countries including Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, and South Africa.

The MV Ocean Dragon is expected to give a boost to concerted investment drive geared towards reaping the cost and time-saving benefits of short-sea shipping. By offering an efficient alternative to road transport, the vessel will help reduce logistics costs and increase revenue for the country.

According to Vice President of Clarion Shipping West Africa Limited, Bernadine Eloka, the acquisition of the vessel is a bold solution to the high-risk, road-dominated movement of cargoes within Nigeria and a strategic move to deepen regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Last line

There is need for the Federal Government to encourage ease of doing business in the port to further make Nigeria the hub of shipping in West Africa.