Fresh Hurdle For Nigerians As US May Require 5-Year Social Media History Before Entry

Nigerian visitors to the United States could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition for entry into the country under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.

According to the US Federal Register yesterday, it will also apply to visitors from 42 countries, including Ireland, Britain, France, Australia and Japan, who do not need a visa to enter the US. Currently, visitors from those countries only need to apply for a waiver known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), which still requires them to provide certain personal details.

Besides social media information, the new document also seeks the applicant’s telephone numbers and email addresses used over the last five and 10 years, respectively, and more information about their family members. Since returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump has moved to toughen US borders more generally – citing national security as a key reason.

The Federal Register said: “In order to comply with the January 2025 Executive Order 14161 (Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats), CBP is adding social media as a mandatory data element for an [Electronic System for Travel Authorisation] ESTA application.”

“The data element will require ESTA applicants to provide their social media from the last five years,” it added. The new condition would affect people from countries eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa. Analysts say the new plan could pose an obstacle to potential visitors or harm their digital rights.

The US expects a major influx of foreign tourists next year, as it hosts the men’s football World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, and for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. In July the US announced sweeping changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Nigeria, cutting the duration and conditions under which most travellers from those countries can enter.

The US Department of State said nearly all non-immigrant and nondiplomatic visas issued to citizens of the four countries will now be single-entry and valid for only three months. It says this is part of “a global reciprocity realignment”, a sharp shift from previous visa terms, which often allowed for multiple entries over two years or more.

However, Nigeria protested against the move denying that it only offers single-entry e-visas for three months to US citizens. Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said Nigeria continues to offer five-year multiple-entry visas to US nationals. “We want to reiterate that the US government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation,” he said.