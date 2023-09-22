Fresh Gunfire Reported In Karabakh Despite Truce

Ethnic-Armenian forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh have accused Azerbaijan’s military of breaking a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

Gunfire could be heard in social media footage from the territory’s capital. Azerbaijan dismissed the reports as “completely false”.

The two sides held talks to negotiate the enclave’s integration into Azerbaijan after Karabakh forces agreed to surrender following 24 hours of intense fighting, reports the BBC.

Videos showed people in the city running for cover and what appeared to be small-arms gunfire could be heard in the background.