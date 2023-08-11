Fresh Graduate Found Dead In Ibadan, Womb Missing

It was a shocking experience on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, as the body of a young lady with her womb missing was recovered by the state police command.

The lady, identified as Omoniyi Boluwatife, a graduate of Lead City University, Ibadan, was found dead and evacuated by the police.

However, New Telegraph gathered that Boliwatife was on Tuesday, August 8, inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

She had reportedly gone to celebrate her recent induction into the nursing profession at a nightclub on Tuesday before her death.

The body of Boluwatife as seen in a viral video was on the floor. She had reportedly seen her mother off to the motor park after she (the mother) travelled from Port Harcourt to join her in celebrating her new feat before the tragic incident.

Reacting to the news of Boluwatife’s death, the club where she reportedly went, Copacabana denied that the incident happened on its premises, adding that the management will not take responsibility for incidents that occur outside the club premises.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the management said: “It saddens our heart to hear about the tragic event that happened to some customers after leaving our facility.

“However, as a nightclub, we cannot take responsibility for incidents that occur outside our premises. Although, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

“Our nightclub prioritises the safety of all our patrons. Our venue is equipped with top-notch security systems making it one of the most protected facilities in the city of Ibadan”.

Meanwhile, efforts made to reach the Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, (SP) were futile as calls put to his mobile phone were not answered as of the time of filing this report.