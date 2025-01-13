Fresh Fire Tragedy Razes Delta Wood Market

Share

A fresh fire tragedy was averted at night yesterday at the popular wood building material market at Okpanam CityGate in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

This came one week after a tragic truck explosion at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the State and four person lost their lives.

The fire destroyed woods of various shapes and machineries worth millions of naira.

The chairman of the market, Mr. Chika Ononuju, supported by his vice, Mr. Solomon Ashibogwu, who raced down for the rescue around 2a.m, lamented the activities of individuals that are unloading goods indiscriminately at the market.

They immediately alerted men of the State and Federal Fire Services that promptly responded and prevented the fire from consuming the entire market.

What triggered the fire still remains unknown. But the chairman ruled out power surge, as there was no power supply to the market as at the time.of the tragedy.

