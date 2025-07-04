Fresh Crisis In Adamawa As Violence Erupts In Border Villages

Fresh violence has flared in Adamawa State, leaving a trail of destruction in Lafiya and Boshikiri villages. The attacks, which occurred, saw two homes torched in what authorities describe as “mischief by fire.”

This resurgence of conflict, a concerning yearly occurrence during farming seasons, impacts the border communities within Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas.

The Adamawa State Police Command, in a statement released yesterday, condemned the separate incidents.

According to Command Spokesperson Suleiman Nguroje, unidentified individuals “set fire to thatched huts in Lafiya (Lamurde LGA) and Boshikiri village (Guyuk LGA).”

The statement confirmed that properties belonging to Mrs. Ododumga Kenneth and Mr. Nura Haruna were destroyed in the attacks.