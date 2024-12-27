Fresh Crisis Hits PDP As Ude-Okoye Says He’s Authentic National Sec

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into a fresh crisis following the Court of Appeal’s judgment recognising Ude Okoye Ude as the main opposition party’s National Secretary.

The Court of Appeal in Enugu last week invalidated Samuel Anyanwu’s position as National Secretary after emerging as the party’s candidate in last year’s Imo State governorship poll.

Justice Ridwan Abdullahi asked him to vacate the position and ordered PDP to accord Ude-Okoye all the rights and privileges as its National Secretary.

However, Anyanwu has asked the Supreme Court to review his sacking, insisting that the appellate court disregarded the party’s constitutional provision indicating that there was no vacancy in the office of the PDP National Secretary. But Ude-Okoye, who spoke to journalists in Abuja yesterday, said:

“I am the PDP National Secretary because as it is today, there is no superior court judgement on the matter order than that of the Court of Appeal. “I have the support of the PDP leader in my state – Governor Peter Mba. “I have the support of the party leader in my zone –Senator Adolphus Wabara.

“In fact, every leader of the PDP across the country is giving their support.” He decried the failure of the PDP leadership to hold regular the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings since 2022, noting that the party’s constitution says NEC meetings should be held at least four times a year. Ude-Okoye said:

“During our time in the National Working Committee, we were holding regular NEC meetings despite the crisis, including the NEC meeting that sacked us.

“Ancestors of the PDP will not be happy with what is happening in the PDP now, people like the former Vice President Alex Ekwueme, Mallam Adamu Ciroma. They were the architects behind the formation of the PDP. “I have a passion for this party, and we must ensure that the PDP is not allowed to die.”

