Fresh Crisis Hits Edo PDP As Legacy Group Boycotts SEC Meeting

A fresh crisis has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State following the Legacy Coalition’s boycott of the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting called by the party on Wednesday. The Legacy Coalition is a faction of the ruling party loyal to the PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Dan Orbih, and some members of the party that defected with Governor Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020.

The group is opposed to Obaseki picking a candidate for the party for the 2024 governorship election. Secretary Hilary Otsu said in a statement: “It has come to my notice that a certain notice of meeting has been sent to the leaders of our party. “This purported notice carrying an unverifiable printed signature is being circulated by mischief-makers who intend to cause confusion and further divide the party.

“I have not abdicated my responsibility to the party, so I advise you to ignore this invite as the party will not take kindly to such acts of sabotage, going forward.” But the PDP yesterday in a statement by Assistant Secretary, Luckson Ogedegbe, said the party commenced the registration of new members yesterday, directing the State Working Committee to drive the timetable for the primary election. He said the decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders of the party having 89 out of the 120 expected.

Ogedegbe said key decisions were taken during exhaustive deliberations of issues affecting the party in the state. The statement said: “The SEC mandated the SWC to drive the timetable of the coming governorship primary as released by the NWC. “The SEC mandated all ward chairmen to open the party registers in their various wards and commence the registration of new members starting November 30. “The SEC mandated the SWC to direct any ward where registration does not start on December 1 to open a new register.”

According to Ogedegbe, the SEC also directed that all ward registers must be submitted to the party’s secretariat in Benin December 6 for onward submission to the national headquarters in Abuja.