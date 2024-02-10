Fresh Crisis Brewing In Anambra PDP

…Over Setting Up Of Caretaker Exco.

Less than one week after the setting up and inauguration of a Caretaker Committee to oversee the activities of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, there are strong indications that a fresh crisis is currently brewing within the ranks of the party.

Recall that the PDP in Anambra held an inconclusive state Congress which failed to produce a substantive executive of the party before the conduct of its Presidential Primary election hence no executive member was part of the delegate for the election.

The crisis at the moment has to do with the failure of the National leadership of the party to consult major stakeholders of the party in the state such as Chief Chris Uba a development that has led to protests by a pressure group in the party known as Anambra Democratic Front ADF.

According to the spokesman of the group Chief Nelson Uzoka the National leadership should have consulted widely before setting up the Caretaker Executive, adding that going by the list of the executive members it all appears that a certain faction of the party was compensated.

*Much as our party needs leadership to manage its affairs the appointment of members should have reflected the wishes of most party members and this would have been done by making wide consultations with stakeholders like Chief Chris Uba who is a member of the Board Of Trustees of the party for more than two decades now”

“We all know the great contributions of Chief Chris Uba to the party both at the state and National level and it can only be fair and just that he is allowed to make modest input and suggestions to the restoration of peace in Anambra PDP”

“Going by the make-up of the Caretaker Executive it means that the crisis in our party has no end and has ultimately been deepened in the protest and we the members of the Anambra Democratic Front here reject the committee and demand its reconstitution” he said.

When contacted none of the newly appointed Executive members accepted to speak contending that they do not have such powers.

They made reference to the National Working Committee NWC of the party which they said has the Constitutional powers to set up a Caretaker Executive and is in a better position to respond.