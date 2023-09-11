Fresh Boat Accident Claims Multiple Lives In Adamawa

Again, tragedy struck in Adamawa State as a passenger boat sank in Gurin, a neighbourhood of Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming barely 48 hours after eight people died in a boat accident in Rugange, Yola South Local Government Area.

When the wooden boat capsized, according to the reports, the victims were mostly women and children returning from farms and a naming ceremony.

The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ASEMA), Mohammed Suleiman, confirmed the incident, saying the rescue operations were in progress as of Monday afternoon.

READ ALSO:

Mahmud, a local diver who was one of the rescuers, reportedly told newsmen that the catastrophe could have been avoided if the passengers had worn life jackets and taken other essential precautions.

In order to avoid similar accidents, he further urged the government and relevant authorities to guarantee routine upkeep of waterways and the availability of safety gear like life jackets.