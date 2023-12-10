Fresh Banking Consolidation Okay but Needs Caution –Experts

The Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso, recently gave indication to implementing fresh benchmark capital for Nigerian banks. The value of the current N25billion capital base set 18 years ago has been eroded by inflation and consistent devaluation of the Naira. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports on experts’ views on the development

N25bn capital base no longer adequate

The rating agency, Fitch, had last June raised concerns about the likely erosion of the capital of Nigerian banks due to the impact of devaluation and inflation. It went on to affirm the top lenders as having a stable outlook on account of their strength. These included Zenith Bank, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank and Stanbic IBTC. First City Monument Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank and Ecobank were placed on ‘rate watch negative’ by Fitch on the basis of their higher risk of falling short of stipulated capital adequacy requirements. Smaller regional and second-tier banks appear more at risk even though overall health would depend on the quality of each bank’s portfolio.

For banks that have long-term dollar investments, the devaluation would translate into gains initially but could become a burden if they become non-performing loans later, according to Bismarck Rewane, economist and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, a Lagos business advisory. He said banks should avoid the temptation of booking initial translation gains as profit and going ahead to pay them out as dividends, bearing in mind the losses that are bound to come, the Central Bank advised banks in a recent circular.

Most of the top banks have so far restricted themselves by paying only 20-25 percent of their profits as dividends to conserve capital. In the first half of the year, First Bank wrote off N98 billion in foreign exchange losses due to devaluation but still posted strong results that saw a fivefold increase in earnings per share. Most of the big banks are expected to absorb such losses as First Bank did – though they’re likely to see a general shrinking of capital reserves for the second half of the year.

Some bank commence preemptive capital raise

Indications are that some have started pre-emptive moves to raise more capital. Among them are Fidelity Bank, First Bank and Wema Bank, either through a rights offer or in combination with a public offer. As the banks respond to the unfolding dynamics, some analysts see the industry shaping up for another round of consolidation in which the bigger, stronger banks may take over the smaller, weaker ones. Part of the challenge for Cardoso’s team will be to look at the process of creating new capital benchmarks to ensure that the banks remain healthy. “We expect that the field will narrow after a possible increase in minimum capital requirements,” says Rewane.

With the clearing out of the Central Bank stables, there is a sense that the economy is slowly but surely coming under control and that policies are likely to be much more medium-term, at least, instead of the constant fire-fighting that characterised the last administration. This came as it has been disclosed that the seven leading banks in the Nigerian banking sector pooled N9.6 trillion as the capital base as of the end of the 2022 financial year. Zenith Bank, according to information ob- tained from Statista, emerged as the most capitalised bank in the country with N2.07 trillion while Access Bank came next with N1.92 trillion.

However, Access Bank remains Nigeria’s richest bank with over N13 trillion assets followed by Zenith with over N10 trillion assets. FBN Holdings stands strong with N1.78 trillion capital with GTCO on the fourth position with N1.37 trillion, followed closely by United Bank for Africa Plc at N1.35 trillion. Two other banks that have surpassed the current capital base requirement of the CBN are FCMB and Fidelity Bank with N494 billion and N479 billion respectively. Twenty-two other banks plying their trade in the country, according to sources close to the Central Bank, are to begin seeking new investors, which will help them remain in business after the CBN had disclosed the fresh capital base.

Reacting to the development, a former president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Professor Segun Ajibola, revealed that it would be difficult to predict what the new minimum capital base would be. He said: “It is a difficult figure for anybody to come up with. Even the Central Bank cannot come up with any figure as of today. All they have thrown into the open is a need. And that need for recapitalisation cannot be faulted for many reasons. When the recapitalisation was introduced in 2005, the exchange rate was a little over N100 to one dollar and the reason why the policy was introduced then was to give the banks, the opportunity to handle transactions in reasonable size on behalf of their customers.

The same problem is with us today now with the value of the Naira viz-a- viz other foreign currency. So, their paid-up capital needs to be increased too.” He added that the recapitalisation drive should be different from the 2005 episode, saying: “To come up with a figure, you have to do a lot of work. It should be more engaging now than before when the N25 billion was announced. I expect that the Bankers Committee, the Central Bank and even other agencies will sit down to determine what is the desirable figure that will be able to help banks themselves, their shareholders, customers and the economy. So, it is not just a figure that anybody can drop anyhow. Otherwise, the problem of 2005, where banks of different backgrounds, cultures, and orientations, forced themselves together and the industry was in chaos.”

He further said: “It will be smaller banks looking to raise capital. I don’t think the bigger banks will have that kind of problem. So, it won’t be like the 2004/2005 consolidation. I think this one will just be the smaller ones. The bigger boys are well-capitalised. The international banks can easily bring in dollars but largely, all the international banks have capital above N200 billion. So, I don’t think we have any issues.” He added that the new capital threshold would automatically reduce the number of banking licences issued, “because it will be difficult to start new banks.”

Stock market can handle new capitalisation- shareholders

Also commenting, an industry analyst and Senior Relationship Manager, Corporate Banking, FSDH Merchant Bank, Ayodele Akinwunmi, said: “This will allow the banks to be well capitalised to continue to support the economy, given the recent changes in the economy. It will also position the industry well to take advantage of the expected growth in the economy. In addition, the recapitalisation process will attract foreign investors into the banking industry through Foreign Direct Investments, therefore helping the country to drive part of the much-needed long-term foreign currency investment into this important and attractive sector to stabilise the value of the naira.

The banking industry will also use the opportunity to pitch to select foreign investors to drive the investments.” Speaking, a financial expert and the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Cowry Asset Management Limited, John- son Chukwu, stated that the capital market was buoyant enough to meet the recapitalisation needs of the banks. He, however, stated that some of the banks may not need to come to the bank to raise additional capital as they were already buoyant. “Many of the banks may have more than the capital required. For those who will come to the market, a lot will depend on the capital requirement.

And how many banks will require a fresh capital injection and what is the overall industry capital need? Those are critical questions to ask but when all’s said and done, I think at least the top five banks have enough capital to meet the recapitalisation,” Chukwu said. The founder of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, said the Nigerian Stock Market can support such a major capital raise, even with- out the presence of foreign investors. The MD, Marble Capital Limited, Akeem Oyewale, said that the market had proven its capability with the 2005 capital raise.

“It was proven that when the banks were raising their capital to N25 billion, the capital market was able to provide a lot of support. So, I think the capital market can and will be able to see how it supports the likes of MTN Nigeria, Dangote and the like. For well-run banks with proper structures, proper ratios and all those things that the capital market will need to see in a company, it will be able to provide support.” However, the Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities Limited, Ayodeji Ebo, expressed doubts that the capital market will be able to fully support the recapitalisation.

He said: “The Nigerian capital market may not be able to fully support the recapitalisation of the banks given the market is currently being driven by domestic investors. To also achieve this, the banks must adopt technology to drive the capital raise process as we saw during the MTN public offer.” Ebo added: “We believe if the foreign ex- change policy is clear and consistent in the medium term, we expect to begin to attract FPIs to the capital market.” An economy and capital market analyst, Rotimi Fakayejo, in his comments, said “The market will support it but the timeline has to be stretched and not implemented immediately. If the deadline can be two years from January 2024 and the end of December 2026; at such a time, Foreign Portfolio Investors would have started returning to the market gradually.”

Don’t make 2005 mistakes, economists warn Cardoso

The Founder of Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf and Prof Segun Ajibola of Babcock University, Ogun State, in a recent Channels Television interview monitored by Sunday Telegraph agreed that recapitalisation of banks has become inevitable but it must be done in such a way that the mergers and acquisitions that would hit banks won’t lead to massive job cuts. “What we had in 2005 was very unfortunate. Banks should not be stampeded,” Yusuf said, urging the CBN to give banks enough time for systemic migration. He suggested a year or two for the process and not for the apex bank to insist on a short deadline like what was done during the era of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On his part, Ajibola called for strategic consultations between stakeholders for the process to be fluid and successful, saying that the CBN should not force banks into unholy alliances. CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso, said Nigerian banks do not have sufficient capital relative to the finance system needed in servicing a $1trillion economy. “As a first step, the Central Bank will be directing banks to increase their capital,” he an- nounced at the 60th anniversary of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos State. A professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, urged the CBN not to coerce banks into increasing their capital base as was the case during the last recapitalisation drive. Rather, they should be incentivised.

“The idea of recapitalisation of banks is a welcome one. It goes without saying that capital is needed to finance big-ticket projects, especially when the government is targeting a $1trillion economy in a few years’ time. But I think the strategy should be somewhat different from the approach adopted in 2005. It should be more about incentives than coercion,” he said. Uwaleke, who is also the President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, added that a number of banks in the country were already making moves to increase their capital base.