Fresh $21.5bn Loan: OPS Frets Over Sustainability, Rising Debt Service

Following the Senate’s approval of external borrowing plan of $21.5 billion for the 2025–2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) designed to finance key projects in critical sectors of the economy, the Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), have stated that they are concerned about the country’s sustainability of the rising debt trajectory.

Specifically, the private sector group said that it supported external borrowing meant for the finance of key projects in critical sectors, including infrastructure, security, education, health, agriculture, and human capital development.

The private sector group, comprising business membership organisations, namely: Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), and Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), described President Bola Tinubu’s loan request on the 2025-2026

MTEF, approved by the Senate, as one of the most ambitious borrowing plans in Nigeria’s modern history. Thus, it queried the government’s rush to international donors, including the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), others for loan request at a period the country was still in economic fragility.

Indeed, they frowned at the Tinubu’s administration’s massive bulk loan amount it has received so far from the international donors in the last two years, including $750 million in June 2023, $800 million in July 2023, $7.4 billion + €100 million in December 2023, ₦2.94 trillion borrowed from July to December 2023, ₦6.53 trillion between December 2023 and March 2024, $2.7 billion approved across 2023–2024, $2.25 billion in June 2024, $500 million in July 2024, $1.57 billion in September 2024, $6.45 billion total from World Bank by September 2024, $2.209 billion in December 2024 for budget deficit, and a shocking $21.5 billion + €2.1 billion + ¥15 billion approved just in this month (July).

Director-General of LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, said in an interview with Sunday Telegraph that the Federal Government needed to pursue revenue diversification, improved spending efficiency and better debt management strategies to reduce fiscal pressure and restore macroeconomic stability.

According to her; “There is a twin-crisis of low revenue and high debt servicing which the managers of the economy must deal with in this current economic headwinds.”

Former president of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, explained that there are big tasks ahead with the way the Tinubu’s administration has been eyeing foreign loans as part of the strategy to turnaround the Nigeria’s economy, insisting it may not work at the end of the day for the administration.

According to him, borrowing of $21.5 billion from international donors to re-jig the economy again may not bring the result intended because the system is no longer working positively in the right direction.

He added; “Nigeria still shows no significant growth in all critical areas of the economy. No steady power. No working infrastructure. No improved standard of living, no food security and sustainable development.”

In his own reaction to the Federal Government’s loan request, Dr. Muda Yusuf of the CPPE, explained that Nigeria must enact a Debt Sustainability Framework Law that limits future borrowing to projects with positive economic returns and mandates legislative and public consultation.

He Added, “We must expand the tax base, block leakages, and reform subsidy structures to create more room for debt servicing without hurting the poor. Government should publish a live dashboard showing timelines, contractors, disbursements, and milestones for each project.”

“We must ring-fence part of the borrowing for education, healthcare, climate resilience, and MSME financing. This would lift millions out of poverty and prevent social unrest. Avoiding project duplication and ensuring that local communities are engaged in design, implementation, and monitoring is key to preventing dislocation and resistance.

“Lawmakers must demand detailed implementation reports every quarter. Civil society must track project milestones. Citizens must insist that every borrowed dollar improves lives—not just GDP figures.”

He continued; “While infrastructure investment is critical for Nigeria’s future, how the funds are borrowed, managed, and deployed will determine whether this borrowing drive becomes a turning point or a ticking debt bomb.”

A former board member of MAN, Dr. Madu Obiora, pointed out that the National Assembly must not merely rubber-stamp executive borrowing requests.

According to him; “As representatives of the people, lawmakers are constitutionally mandated to scrutinize loan terms, demand fiscal impact assessments, and monitor implementation through committee oversight and public hearings.

Dr. Obiora added, “Civil society, parliament, and the media must push for a real-time project monitoring dashboard, mandatory external audit, publication of loan terms, and full activation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) oversight role. “If we allow these loans to be signed in silence and executed in secrecy, we will pay loudly for the mistakes in the future.”

“However, Tools such as BudgIT’s Tracka, the Open Treasury portal, and NEITI audits should be leveraged to publish real-time updates on project disbursements and loan repayments. Embedding citizen-led oversight into the project lifecycle will help curb misuse,” he added.