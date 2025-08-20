Frequent PIA’s Amendments Will Discourage Investments, PENGASSAN Warns

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has cautioned that frequent amendments to key laws, particularly the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), could discourage investors from the nation’s oil and gas industry.

President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, who raised the concerns at the ongoing 4th Petroleum and Energy Advancement and Leadership Summit (PEALS) on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that frequent reviews and amendments of laws and policies do not create the needed stability investors seek..

He said: “The recent amendment to PIA by removing the fiscal section and transferring it to the Nigeria Tax Administration Act has created some level of anxiety in the industry. As if this is not enough, there are plans to further distort the act by a series of proposed amendments.

“Amendments to laws are inevitable but not done haphazardly and intermittently, even before those the laws are intended to serve understand what it contains.

“Investors certainly need medium to long-term planning. Policy somersaults and frequent changes to laws don’t aid stability. At best, it’s a disincentive to investment.”

Osifo, who commended the recent executive orders signed by President Bola Tinubu, which he described as steps in the right direction, noted that they would boost oil production, advance gas development, and streamline contracting processes.

Lamenting the unsafe conditions some workers were exposed to and compelled to work under, Osifo stressed that every worker in the oil and gas industry deserves to return home safely.

“Unsafe conditions must never be the price of resilience. From the creeks to offshore platforms, every worker deserves a secure environment, robust safety processes, continuous training, advanced technologies, and transparent reporting.

“Protecting our rivers, lands, and air is non-negotiable. Gas flaring must end. Polluted sites must be restored. Accountability must be enforced for today and for generations to come. Sadly, some platforms remain unsafe, with operators cutting corners at the expense of lives. Although these are isolated cases, every life matters.”

Osifo added that the 2025 summit would critically examine the policies, programmes, and incentives needed to sustain the growth in the nation’s crude oil output. It would also offer an opportunity to address policy inconsistencies, pipeline security, contract bottlenecks, marginal field development, funding gaps, and governance.